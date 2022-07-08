The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 beauty deals
Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. But if you're looking to do some beauty shopping ASAP, you don't actually need to wait for Amazon Prime Day. Amazon already has some great deals on skincare, haircare and beauty gadgets that you can shop right now. Keep reading to see our top picks.
Top products in this article include:
Nuface Trinity starter kit, $255 (reduced from $339)
Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $70 (reduced from $139)
Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $29 (reduced from $55)
From the TikTok-loved Nuface device to a silk pillowcase that will help protect your skin and hair at night, there are so many beauty deals at Amazon right now. Save big on a gel nail kit or stock up on some pimple patches that are more than half off their usual price.
Or, click the button below to see all the stuff on sale at Amazon right now.
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 beauty deals
Here are our picks of the best early Amazon Prime Day beauty deals.
Nuface Trinity starter kit: $255
This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour and skin tone, while reducing the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes a charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.
Nuface Trinity starter kit, $255 (reduced from $339)
Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $70
This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask. Right now, you can score this silk pillowcase and sleep mask set for half off.
Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $70 (reduced from $139)
Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000: $67
Save 16% on a new Philips body trimmer and shaver. The 4.5-star-rated Philips Bodygroom Series 7000 features a four-direction pivoting head, plus an integrated and adjustable trimmer. It's showerproof, too.
Philips Norelco Bodygroom Series 7000: $67 (reduced from $80)
Litbear acne pimple patches: $10
These pimple patches are extra large and can cover big breakout areas. Tea tree and calendula oil promise to soothe redness while the hydrocolloid patch helps to shrink zits and whiteheads. Get 80 patches for more than half off right now on Amazon.
Litbear acne pimple patches (80 pc), $10 (reduced from $22)
Glow Recipe gift set: $53
Upgrade your skincare routine with this gift set from Glow Recipe. It features a Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer Mini and a Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops Highlighting Serum. The products hydrate, deliver essential vitamins and amino acids and improve skin tone.
Glow Recipe gift set, $53 (reduced from $57)
Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit: $29
Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to give yourself a sparkling smile. This pack of 40 Crest whitestrips -- that's 20 treatments in total -- promises to get your teeth 18 levels whiter in just 20 days. Plus, it's safe on enamel.
Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $29 (reduced from $55)
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750: $280
This top-of-the-line electric toothbrush by Philips is on sale right now on Amazon: Get it for $50 off list price.
The DiamondClean 9750 connects to the Sonicare app so you can track and get real-time feedback on your tooth-brushing habits. It features three intensity levels, four smart brush head types and five modes: Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health and TongueCare. The brush also comes with a charging travel case, brush-head holder and a premium charging glass.
Choose from two colors.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9750, $280 after coupon (reduced from $330)
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush: $63
Right now on Amazon, you can get this 4.6-star-rated rechargeable electric toothbrush for 10% off its list price.
One Amazon customer raved that the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 had been "life changing." Wrote the user in a 5-star review: "My teeth feel like I have just left the dentist office every time I brush! This has made me a convert to electric toothbrushes for sure."
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric rechargeable toothbrush, $63 (reduced from $70)
CeraVe SA lotion for rough and bumpy skin: $31
This lightweight salicylic acid lotion gently exfoliates dry, scaly, or rough skin on legs and upper arms.
CeraVe SA lotion for rough and bumpy skin, $31 (reduced from $37)
Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp: $37
This kit has everything you could want for an at-home gel manicure, including a UV nail lamp, nail separators, file, buffer, cuticle trimmer and six gel polishes. You can save $13 on this all-in-one kit right now at Amazon.
Though there are risks associated with UV radiation, the FDA considers curing lamps as low-risk when used as directed by the label.
Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp, $37 (regularly $50)
T3 Twirl Trio curling iron set
Achieve a wide range of glamorous hairstyles, from classic curls to beach waves, with the Twirl Trio curling iron set from T3. All three barrels are equipped with tech to protect hair from heat damage.
T3 Twirl Trio interchangeable custom blend ceramic three barrel professional curling iron set, $335
V-shaped face masks: $16
These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers (and popular with Essentials readers), feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen.
Lauer V-shaped face mask (5 pc), $16 after coupon (reduced from $20)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $35
This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers alike. It's currently marked down to $35 (after coupon).
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 after coupon (reduced from $60)
