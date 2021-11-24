Black Friday daily deals: These 15 sales expire at midnight Wednesday

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday may not be here yet, but Black Friday sales are on at most the major retailers. In addition to week-long Black Friday deals on headphones, Chromebooks, apparel and more, Amazon, Best Buy and Target also have daily deals -- limited-time offers that, as the name implies, are good only for 24 hours.

Not every daily deal is worth featuring, though there are a few early Black Friday deals that caught our eye. Today's biggest deals include up to 30% off activewear from Amazon brands, including fleece joggers, tank tops, yoga pants and more. At Best Buy, you can snag a 14-piece Cuisinart 14-piece cookware set for $70, a savings of $130.

And if you're looking for a daily deal at Target, we found one that's pretty tasty: The retailer is offering 20% DiGiorno rising crust frozen pizza for same-day pickup. (Check back in at Target tomorrow for up to 30% off artificial Christmas trees.)

But don't delay -- all these deals expire at midnight tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 24.

These Amazon deals expire today

There are new flash deals every day at the Amazon early Black Friday sale. If you see a tempting sale price, don't delay -- all these limited-time deals expire at midnight tonight (PST).

Kora Organics Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum

Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated serum promises to minimize the appearance of pores, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles when used as part of your nightly skincare routine. It's currently 30% off at Amazon.

Kora Organics Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum (30mL), $50 (reduced from $72)

These Best Buy deals expire today

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is on now. The big-box electronics store is offering rotating daily deals as well -- all the following offers expire at midnight CST (while supplies last).

Flexir Recovery Lite muscle massager

Best Buy

While we love the high-end Theragun Prime muscle massager, currently $100 off for Black Friday, its price isn't right for everybody. That's why we like the Flexir Recovery Lite -- it's just $69 today only at Best Buy, a savings of $30.

Flexir Recovery Lite muscle massager, $69 (reduced from $99)

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios

Best Buy

Every year L.O.L. Surprise! dolls dominate holiday shopping lists. Released in time for the holiday rush, the O.M.G Movie Magic Studios provides more than 70 unboxing experiences, including 12 dolls to shoot home movies with. The box even transforms into a movie set.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios, $95

