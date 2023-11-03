Get Thanksgiving dinner delivered: The best turkeys and sides you can order online

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Thanksgiving dinner can take all day to cook. Whether you're not savvy in the kitchen, don't have the time or are away from home, you can totally order Thanksgiving dinner online. There aren't a ton of options, and they may be pricier than acquiring all the ingredients and cooking the meal yourself, but their convenience is key.

Below, the best Thanksgiving turkeys and sides you can order online. Find pre-made dinners from trusted brands, including Williams Sonoma, Harry & David and Omaha Steaks. Find a variety of serving size options, based on the size of your group or get it just for yourself to eat leftovers for days to come. We've found Thanksgiving menus that offer pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more.

The best turkeys and sides you can order online

Get Thanksgiving dinner cooking with these reheatable meals you can order online.

Williams Sonoma complete Thanksgiving turkey dinner

Williams Sonoma

This picture-perfect Thanksgiving dinner from Williams Sonoma feeds eight.

It includes a pre-roasted whole turkey from Willie Bird, weighing 10 to 13 pounds, along with two trays of classic mashed potatoes, two trays of green bean almondine and a pumpkin pie. The turkey arrives chilled, saving you the hassle of thawing it for days, while the other items are frozen.

Additionally, there's an optional Thanksgiving dinner add-on bundle available for an extra $80, which includes cranberry relish, classic turkey gravy and 12 Parker House bread rolls.

This dinner arrives right before Thanksgiving. It's the best Thanksgiving dinner deal at Williams Sonoma, at $270.

Williams Sonoma test kitchen dinner

Williams Sonoma

This Williams Sonoma dinner serves four to six. It includes a 16-to 18-pound Willie Bird spatchcock turkey and one tray of stuffing, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and green beans. Also find one container of cranberry sauce. The turkey comes chilled and the rest is frozen.

There are several add-ons available, from pumpkin pie to Thanksgiving gravy, at an additional cost.

You can have this dinner delivered immediately, or right before Thanksgiving.

Complete Southern smoked turkey breast Thanksgiving dinner

Williams Sonoma

If you prefer smoked turkey breast, consider this dinner for six from the Cajun Turkey Company, sold through Williams Sonoma.

It includes an approximately seven-ounce Cajun-style bone-in smoked turkey breast, Geaux Juice (a zesty Louisiana Cajun sauce), cornbread dressing, spinach madeleine, seasoned mashed potatoes, carrot soufflé and a sundried tomato basil pesto torte.

This dinner arrives frozen.

Harry & David gourmet turkey feast

Harry & David

This 4.2-star-rated turkey feast from Harry & David serves up to 10.

It comes with a 10-pound oven-roasted turkey, apple sausage stuffing, black truffle and almond green beans, brown sugar sweet potatoes, a pumpkin cheesecake, classic turkey gravy and spiced cranberry chutney. Note that the turkey arrives frozen, and will need to thaw for two to three days before reheating.

"I sent the feast to my 20-year-old son who was spending Thanksgiving alone," a reviewer says. "He loved it all!"

Omaha Steaks cozy traditional Thanksgiving dinner

Omaha Steaks

This Omaha Steaks Thanksgiving dinner comes with a 10-pound whole-basted turkey, two trays of roasted garlic mashed potatoes, a tray of steakhouse broccoli and cauliflower gratin, two packages of green beans in butter sauce, four individual baguettes with garlic butter and a pumpkin pie.

This dinner arrives frozen.

You're getting a great deal on this now, as it's 50% off. Get it for $165, reduced from $331. It also ships for free.

Omaha Steaks Thanksgiving turkey roulade and sides

Amazon

Your most affordable Thanksgiving turkey and sides option is actually available via Amazon.

This meal from Omaha Steaks comes with a two-pound turkey roulade en croute, which is turkey filled with breadcrumbs, tart cherries, mushrooms, celery, onions and sage, and then covered in a pastry crust.

It also comes with family-size smashed red potatoes, steakhouse creamed corn, two packages of green beans in butter sauce and a pumpkin pie.

