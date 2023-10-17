Amazon's 2023 Toys We Love list: The best toys of Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're seeking toy gift inspiration for this Christmas, look no further than Amazon's annual Toys We Love list. This year's list of more than 200 toys includes beloved brands for boys and girls, including Little Live Pets, Squishmallows, Lego and more.

Amazon's toy team considered customer reviews, emerging toy trends and new toy innovations to create their list. Trends Amazon is seeing include toys inspired by this year's blockbuster movies, including "Barbie" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," as well as stress-relieving toys like weighted plushies.

Below, some of the highlights from Amazon's 2023 Toys We Love list. Find toys for all ages and budgets, from stuffed animals to mini collectibles.

Our favorites from Amazon's 2023 Toys We Love list

Add these Barbies, Legos and more to your cart.

Little Live Pets My Puppy's Home

Little Live Pets is huge each Christmas. This year's pick? The Little Live Pets My Puppy's Home. This set comes with a plush puppy and a kennel.

First, you can construct the puppy's home and fill its water bowl to see paw prints appear on the welcome mat. Then, you can name the puppy and attach its name to the front of the doghouse. Next, open the door to find your puppy inside. There are two types of puppies to discover. The puppy inside has more than 25 sounds and reactions.

This gift is $49, reduced from $60. It's for ages five and up.

Why we like this toy:

This toy is fun and interactive and Little Live Pets is always a hit.

Squishmallows 16-inch Rosie spotted pig

Another top seller each Christmas? Squishmallows.

Amazon suggests Rosie the spotted pig this year. She's an Amazon exclusive and rated 4.9 stars.

This large Squishmallow has a flower crown. She loves crunchy biscuits and spending time with her nanna.

Why we like this toy:

Squishmallows are big every Christmas and this Amazon-exclusive option is a must for their Squishmallows collection.

Lego Star Wars 332nd Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack

Legos are a classic. This 108-piece Star Wars Lego set lets your gift recipient recreate a Clone Wars scenes.

Find a Clone Infantry Support Speeder. This set also comes with four mini-figures: Clone Captain Vaughn with special helmet accessories and three 332nd Clone Troopers, plus a blaster rifle, three blasters and two jetpack accessories.

This set is for ages six and up. It's currently $16, reduced from $20.

Why we like this toy:

Star Wars fans will love this Lego set that isn't too hard to put together.

Barbie Science Lab playset

It's the year of Barbie.

This Amazon-exclusive Science Lab playset comes with two dolls, a lab bench with a sink, shelves and stool and more than 10 accessories, including a microscope, laptop, beakers, masks and a heart-shaped tube. The Barbies wear lab coats and goggles.

Gift this 4.6-star-rated playset to kids ages 3 and up.

Why we like this toy:

It's the year to gift a Barbie, and this playset comes with two inspiring dolls working in the STEM field.

Catan (Settlers of Catan)

Catan -- formerly known as Settlers of Catan -- has made Amazon's list again this year.

It's one of the most popular and well-known strategy games of the last decade. Catan is a game of building and trading, with a healthy dash of luck mixed in. If they haven't played it yet, they're really missing out. (That's not just our opinion: Amazon reviewers rate Catan 4.8 stars out of 5.)

This game for three to four players is for ages 10 and up. It's currently $27, reduced from $49.

Why we like this game:

You can't go wrong with this strategy game that's beloved every year.

Sesame Street Comfy Cozy Monster Hugs Elmo

Elmo's still around. This two-pound weighted sensory Elmo plush gives great hugs during stressful situations. Cuddling weighted stuffed animals and blankets can help ease kids' anxiety.

This Amazon-exclusive plush is for ages 18 months and up. It also comes in a cookie monster version.

Why we like this toy:

Elmo is a classic holiday gift and this one can even help with anxiety.

Bluey vehicle and four-figure pack

Here's the gift for the Bluey obsessed. This Amazon-exclusive set comes with four figures, a convertible, nine accessories and a sticker sheet.

This pack is for ages 36 months and up.

It's currently $30, reduced from $35.

Why we like this toy:

Bluey fans will love this pack that includes a cool car that fits four figures.

MGA Make It Mini multi-pack

Mini collectibles are trending. This MGA mini multi-pack is food-themed with ingredients and kitchen accessories to create five recipes.

Follow the recipe cards to prep your mini and then set it in any UV light until the resin has hardened. After, you have a collectible dish to display.

This 4.8-star-rated toy is for ages 5 and up.

Why we like this toy:

They can make their own creation with this food-themed mini set.

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

This card game for all ages (but specifically ages eight and up) will keep them busy over the holiday season.

The game revolves around the five words taco, cat, goat, cheese and pizza. Once there is a match between a card and a spoken word, slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last person to do so must take them all.

This game is currently $8, reduced from $10.

Why we like this game:

Teenagers and younger kids alike can get a kick out of playing this card game together.

