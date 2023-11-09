Watch CBS News
Essentials

This massive 38-piece The Pioneer Woman cookware deal works out to just $2 per item

By Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 38-Piece Cookware Set
Walmart

CBS Essentials readers have long loved The Pioneer Woman's Walmart collection, and this cookware deal from the line is worth writing home about. Walmart has a 38-piece Pioneer Woman cookware set in a cheerful floral print on sale for only $79 for Black Friday right now.

Yes, you read that right -- Walmart's Black Friday sale is on now. The real kicker? This fantastic cookware deal breaks down to roughly $2 per item, making it an incredible steal.

This cookware set comes in three colorways and be advised to strike now, as Walmart's Black Friday deals have been selling out in a snap. More than 1,000 of these cookware sets have sold since yesterday. 

Learn more about the reviewer-loved The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 38-piece cookware set ahead.

The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 38-piece cookware set: $79

The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 38-piece cookware set
Walmart

This massive set includes: a 2.5-quart saucepan with a lid, 5.5-quart casserole dish with a lid, 8-inch skillet, 10-inch skillet, 3.5-quart sauté pan with a lid, rectangular ceramic baking pan, 9-inch cast iron skillet, acacia spoon, acacia turner, chef knife with a sheath, paring knife with a sheath, four melamine measuring cups, four melamine measuring spoons, four felt protectors, acacia cutting board, acacia wood spoon rest, two PP cutting mats, melamine batter bowl with a PP lid and two round ceramic bowls with a PP lid.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to shop now.

Why we like this cookware set:

This set is an ideal way to deck out someone's kitchen with all the cookware they'll need in 2024. Plus, it makes for an impressive Christmas gift.

$79 at Walmart

Related content from CBS Essentials

Carolin Lehmann
11461478-0761-4ed3-88a6-9eb8f759befc.jpg

Carolin Lehmann is an expert in health, fitness, furniture, apparel, gift guides and books for CBS Essentials. She's always testing new products to recommend. Some of her current favorites include Stanley cups, Alo Yoga workout sets and the Cuzen matcha maker.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 2:54 PM EST

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.