This massive 38-piece The Pioneer Woman cookware deal works out to just $2 per item

Walmart

CBS Essentials readers have long loved The Pioneer Woman's Walmart collection, and this cookware deal from the line is worth writing home about. Walmart has a 38-piece Pioneer Woman cookware set in a cheerful floral print on sale for only $79 for Black Friday right now.

Yes, you read that right -- Walmart's Black Friday sale is on now. The real kicker? This fantastic cookware deal breaks down to roughly $2 per item, making it an incredible steal.

This cookware set comes in three colorways and be advised to strike now, as Walmart's Black Friday deals have been selling out in a snap. More than 1,000 of these cookware sets have sold since yesterday.

Learn more about the reviewer-loved The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 38-piece cookware set ahead.

The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 38-piece cookware set: $79

Walmart

This massive set includes: a 2.5-quart saucepan with a lid, 5.5-quart casserole dish with a lid, 8-inch skillet, 10-inch skillet, 3.5-quart sauté pan with a lid, rectangular ceramic baking pan, 9-inch cast iron skillet, acacia spoon, acacia turner, chef knife with a sheath, paring knife with a sheath, four melamine measuring cups, four melamine measuring spoons, four felt protectors, acacia cutting board, acacia wood spoon rest, two PP cutting mats, melamine batter bowl with a PP lid and two round ceramic bowls with a PP lid.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to shop now.

Why we like this cookware set:

This set is an ideal way to deck out someone's kitchen with all the cookware they'll need in 2024. Plus, it makes for an impressive Christmas gift.

