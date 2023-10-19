This early Black Friday deal on snail mucin serum is a second chance at a discount on the TikTok-viral product

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Applying snail serum to your face might sound like a joke, but it's the latest skincare craze this season, especially on TikTok. Users on social media rave about the transformation the Cosrx snail mucin brings to their skin, from soothing irritation and improving acne to giving them a radiant glow.

This Cosrx snail mucin serum was a standout hit with CBS Essentials readers when it was on sale during Amazon's October Prime Day -- and the retailer just dropped the price again with a special early Black Friday deal. You can get the viral hit for just $15 right now.

One of our very own editors even hopped on the snail mucin bandwagon. Keep reading to find out what she thought after testing this on-sale snail mucin serum, and why it may just be your new fall skincare secret.

Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum: $15 (42% off)

Amazon

The serum is formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate (aka snail mucin). Snail mucin offers a variety of skincare benefits including reducing the appearance of fine lines, improving skin texture and restoring your skin barrier.

This hydrating serum is designed to protect your skin from losing moisture. Since many people struggle with dry skin during the colder months, now is a great time to add this serum to your routine.

"I love to use the snail mucin as an occlusive to really seal in all my moisturizing products. The result is hydrated, bright, bouncy skin," CBS Essentials senior editor Lily Rose says.

Why we like the Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum:

Amazon shoppers have given it a rating of 4.6 stars with over 50,000 reviews.

It's a good option for shoppers with sensitive skin or fragrance sensitivities as it is unscented.

