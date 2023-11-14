CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Good news for Santas and Hanukkah Harrys searching for the best Christmas and Hanukkah gifts for kids. This year's Black Friday deals on toys and gifts for kids mean you don't have to spend big to make the holidays special for the young ones in your life. Keep reading for our favorite Black Friday deals on toys and gifts for kids, ensuring you're already a lock for Favorite Santa, 2023. Congratulations and happy holidays.

A Jellycat plush toy is a great holiday gift idea. We like the Bashful Beau Bunny plush, which happens to be on sale now for Black Friday. Jellycat's soft plush toys rarely see discounts, making this deal not just good but also a rare find. Don't miss out!

Black Friday 2023 deals on toys and gifts for kids

We found the best Black Friday deals on the most popular toys and gifts for kid of all ages this holiday season. These toy gift ideas are so good, you may consider getting one for yourself.

Best toy vehicle deal: Gymax 6V battery-powered kids ride on

Walmart

This holiday season, save up to 40% on toy vehicles at Walmart. Our kid car of choice? The Gymax 6V battery-powered ride on. Save $50 on this 4.2-star rated ATV 4-wheeler quad with MP3 and LED headlight. The play vehicle can even hook up to your mobile phone for the playlist of your (kid's) choice. This functional kids ATV is regularly priced at $110, but it's on sale now for just $60.

Note: While the product's description says this ride on is good for kids ages 4-6, Walmart shoppers beg to differ, and suggest it's best for kids up to 5 years old.

Best STEM toy deal: Magna-Tiles safari animals construction set

Amazon

For those looking for a Christmas gift that takes away tech-guilt (our term, but if you know, you know) Magna-Tiles provide endless hours of fun, inspiration and exploration.

The Magna-Tiles 25-piece jungle set is on sale now for $34 (reduced from $40).

The set includes 4 safari figurines (giraffe, monkey, lion and elephant), 9 small squares, 10 triangles, 1 arch, 1 pentagon -- and a whole lot of tech-free fun.

Best plush toy deal: Jellycat Bashful Bunny

Walmart

This super-soft plush toy is on sale at Walmart for just $39 (regularly $51).

Your gift recipient is sure to love this bunny's velvety ears, sweet pink nose and soft tummy.

Does your little one have a favorite animal or a favorite color? Jellycat makes a wide variety of plush animals in a bunch of sizes and colors.

You can shop all of Walmart's Jellycat offerings here. Many items are on sale now.

Best gift for siblings: Looikoos walkie talkies

Amazon

Sold as a set of three, the Looikoos walkie talkie set is the ultimate group gift for siblings or buddies on a playdate. Boasting a three-mile range, this walkie set features a lock keyboard to ensure little ones don't accidentally change the channel. The LCD screen lights up at night, terrific for camping trips or games in the backyard.

This set of three is now on sale for $27 (reduced from $40).

Best toy for girls: Barbie Cutie Reveal doll

Amazon

If your child loves the surprise element of unboxing toys like L.O.L. Surprise Dolls, the Barbie Cutie Reveal doll is the perfect gift.

In addition to the lion costume-adorned Barbie, this doll comes with 10 surprises and pets. Surprises vary so every gift is unique.

Although we recommend this gift for girls, anyone can enjoy this doll.

This Barbie is on sale for Black Friday at Amazon for $15 (reduced from $25).

Best toy gift under $25: Contixo Kids smart robot

Walmart

Dance, sing, walk and talk with the Contixo smart robot, suitable for both boys and girls of all ages. Using voice commands and touch sensors, this small, portable robot features wireless GPS and needs just three AAA batteries to operate (not included). Use voice commands to put your robot to sleep and to wake it up.

Now on sale at Walmart for $24, this gift is regularly priced at $35.

Best gift for boys: Virtual pong by Sharper Image

Sharper Image

We love this fast-paced futuristic game. A ball of light bounces off walls while players use electronic racquets to face off against an opponent, or play solo. Two racquets and a base unit are included.

This game is terrific for ages 6 and up, a great way to stay busy and moving during winter's colder months. Although it's a great gift idea for boys, anyone can enjoy this game.

This game is on sale at Sharper Image for $72 (reduced from $90).

