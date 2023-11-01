Best Wayfair pre Black Friday deals you can get now on appliances, furniture and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

You don't have to wait until the end of the month to score doorbuster home deals. Wayfair's Black Friday Early Access sale is going on now with tons of must-see deals on furniture, appliances and more. You can even save on Christmas decorations for your home.

This early Black Friday sale is an excellent time to give your home a pre-holiday refresh by upgrading old appliances and replacing worn-out furniture before your friends and family come to visit for the holidays.

Click the button below to shop the full Wayfair Black Friday Early Access sale now, or keep reading to check out our top deal picks.

Best Wayfair Black Friday deals on small kitchen appliances and cookware

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen appliances. Wayfair has deals on small kitchen appliances that can do anything from brew up a latte to bake sweet fall treats.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $113 (41% off)

Wayfair

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is one of the best coffee makers of 2023. Not only can the top-rated coffee appliance make a single cup of coffee at a time, but it also features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can brew enough coffee for all the coffee lovers in your life.

The device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate for those cool fall nights to come.

Wayfair typically lists the coffee maker for $190, but you can snag it for just $113 now during the Wayfair early Black Friday sale.

Why we like the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker:

It offers 5 brewing sizes, from 4 to 12 ounces.

The coffee maker includes a large 75-ounce water reservoir so you don't need to refill it in between brews.

The K-Elite features a strong coffee button for a stronger pour via K-cups.

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set: $198 (68% off)

Wayfair

If you're looking for doorbuster savings, this is the Wayfair kitchen deal for you. The Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set is currently a whopping 68% off.

The set includes one 8-inch nonstick skillet, one 10-inch open skillet, a 2-quart covered saucepan with a steamer insert, a 3-quart saucepan with straining cover, a 3-quart covered sauté pan with helper handle and an 8-quart covered stockpot.

The 11-piece set retails for $615 at list price, but it's currently marked down to just $198. That's quite a steal for an 11-piece premium stainless-steel cookware set.

Why we like the Cuisinart cookware set:

The cookware pieces are oven-safe and dishwasher safe.

The pots and pans have cool-touch handles to protect your hands.

The set includes everything you need to cook just about any dish.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker: $70 (62% off)

Wayfair

This top-rated programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

The coffee maker typically retails for $185 on Wayfair, but it's currently discounted down to just $70 during the Wayfair early Black Friday 2023 sale.

Why we like the Cuisinart Perfectemp coffee maker:

It lets you pause brewing to fill up your cup right away, rather than wait for the full pot to finish brewing.

You can program it to brew up to 24 hours in advance, so you can always wake up to fresh coffee.

It has earned a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair with over 10,000 reviews.

Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer : $250 (46% off)

Wayfair

This 5.5-quart Cuisinart mixer is a versatile kitchen gadget perfect for all cooking or baking enthusiasts. It features 12 speeds and can be used for kneading dough, making homemade pasta, mixing ice cream, grinding up meats and more. It comes with three accessories: a dough hook, a flat beater and a whisk.

Get the mixer on sale now for $250 (regularly $460).

Why we like the Cuisinart 12-speed stand mixer:

It comes in 13 colors.

It can handle 9 to 13 dozen cookies.

It comes with five attachments.

Best Wayfair early Black Friday deals on large appliances

Upgrade your appliances before the holidays with these doorbuster deals.

GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator: $1,897 (42% off)

Wayfair

Upgrade your kitchen with this on-sale GE smart refrigerator featuring a French door design and advanced water filtration for the ice maker and water dispenser. It comes with convenient features like a child lock and smart door alarm. Stay organized with two humidity-controlled drawers, a full-width LED-lit drawer and spacious door storage. Plus, the fingerprint-resistant finish keeps it looking clean effortlessly.

Why we like the GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator:

It has a finger-print resistant finish to keep your fridge looking clean and new.

It features an advanced water filtration system

Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range: $1,121 (32% off)

Samsung via Wayfair

Cook two dishes at different temperatures with Samsung's Flex Duo freestanding electric range. Use the full oven for a large roast or split it into two smaller ovens that can cook at different temperatures.

This 4.6-star-rated range features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled via smartphone. Use your phone to preheat, adjust the time and temperature of your oven and monitor your cooktop from wherever you are.

Why we like the Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range:

It's available in black with stainless steel or traditional silver with stainless steel.

It has an impressive 4.6-star rating on Wayfair.

Frigidaire 36" side by side 25.6 cu. ft. refrigerator: $1,049 (38% off)

Wayfair

This on-sale side-by-side refrigerator from Frigidaire features an ice maker, a water filter and a door ajar alarm. Its crisper keeps fruits and vegetables fresh by blocking out dry air.

This fridge also has an EvenTemp Cooling System that reduces freezer burn and keeps food fresh by reacting quickly to temperature fluctuations and constantly circulating cold air throughout the fresh food and freezer compartments.

This fridge is on sale now in stainless steel for $1,049, reduced from $1,599.

Why we like this refrigerator:

It prevents freezer burn.

Its technology keeps fruits and vegetables fresh.

It comes in a variety of finishes to fit your space.

Best Wayfair early Black Friday deals on furniture

Refresh your home with these unbeatable Wayfair Black Friday furniture deals.

Serta Monroe square arm sleeper: $746 (39% off)



Wayfair

This 4.8-star-rated convertible sofa includes a full-size pull-out bed. The Serta-designed sleeper has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame. It's upholstered in soft polyester fabric, and features Serta Dream Coils for extra support and durability.

"What I love is it's super versatile," a reviewer says. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

The Serta sleeper sofa regularly retails for $1,300, but right now you can get it for $746 with this early Black Friday deal.

Why we like the Serta Monroe square arm sleeper:

The sofa comes with two matching pillow cushions.



It converts into a full-size bed.

It's made with stain-resistant materials.



The sleeper sofa has earned a 4.8-star rating with over 3,500 reviews.

Choose from three in-stock color options.



AllModern Glen 2-piece upholstered sectional: $1,300 (43% off)

Wayfair

If you're in the market for a new sofa, then look no further: This beautiful sectional is currently 43% off at Wayfair's early Black Friday 2023 sale. The upholstered sectional features a chaise lounge that can be moved to the left or right side of the sofa.

The sectional is made with durable hand-built frames made with ultra-durable, solid kiln-dried hardwood. Reviewers report that the cushions are firm, but comfortable and easy to assemble.

The upholstered sectional has a list price of $2,299, but right now you can score it for just $1,300.

Why we like the AllModern Concord upholstered sofa:

It features a stylish L-shaped design.

The sofa has a high-quality solid wood frame.

It's water-resistant to protect against spills.

Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress: $355 and up (50% off)

Wayfair

If you're in need of a new mattress, check out this deal on the Nora hybrid mattresses. The mattress is 12 inches thick and features temperature-regulating technology. It's up to 50% off at Wayfair now. Prices vary based on mattress size and start at $355 for a twin.

Why we like the Nora 12" medium hybrid mattress:

It's made with breathable materials and cooling technology for a cool, sweat-free sleep.

It comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

The mattress is compatible with adjustable bed bases.

Best Wayfair early Black Friday Christmas decor deals

Start prepping your home for the holidays with these festive Wayfair deals.

The Holiday Aisle 6' faux spruce Christmas tree: $72 (17% off)

Wayfair

Add a touch of pink to your space with this faux spruce Christmas tree featuring frosted branches, available in three sizes. This two-piece tree requires some branch fluffing.

Why we like The Holiday Aisle 6' faux spruce Christmas tree:

It's earned a 4.8-star rating from Wayfair reviewers.

The pink-hued tree is a beautiful alternative to traditional green artificial trees.

It comes with a tree stand.

Kaye 24-inch lighted wreath: $32 (44% off)

Wayfair

Add a classic, festive touch to your home with this lighted, faux-pine wreath. It's pre-strung with 50 energy-efficient LED lights that run on a timer. This wreath features a mixed assortment of branches accented with red berries, pine cones, holly leaves and flocked snow, making it perfect for casting a magical holiday glow in your entryway.

It's currently 44% off at Wayfair.

Why we like Kaye 24-inch lighted wreath:

It's handcrafted and beautifully made.

The energy-efficient lights include a timed auto-off setting.

Related content from CBS Essentials