Best 2023 Christmas tree and decoration deals to shop now, because it's never too early

November isn't just a great time to get a head start on your holiday shopping with early Black Friday deals, but believe it or not, it's also a good time to score Christmas decorations for less. Retailers have tons of hot deals on Christmas trees, Christmas lights, outdoor Christmas decorations and more right now.

Keep reading to explore our favorite deals on reviewer-loved Christmas decorations (including Christmas trees!) from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair. Select holiday decorations are up to 51% off.

Best Christmas tree and holiday decoration deals to shop now

It's never too early to get your Christmas decorations ready. Plus, with these great deals, you can get a Christmas tree for up to half off.

Vickerman Trees: $250 and up (up to 41% off)

Vickerman Trees via CBS Deals

These artificial Christmas trees are up to 41% off at CBS Deals. Choose from a variety of styles, including flocked trees and trees with LED lights. The trees start at $250 (regularly $420 and up).

Why we like Vickerman Trees:

They come pre-lit with festive lights.

You can choose from a wide range of styles and sizes to fit your home.

The Holiday Aisle 6' faux spruce Christmas tree: $69 (21% off)

Wayfair

Add a touch of pink to your space with this faux spruce Christmas tree featuring frosted branches, available in three sizes. This two-piece tree requires some branch fluffing.

Why we like The Holiday Aisle 6' faux spruce Christmas tree:

It's earned a 4.8-star rating from Wayfair reviewers.

The pink-hued tree is a beautiful alternative to traditional green artificial trees.

It comes with a tree stand.

Kaye 24-inch lighted wreath: $32 (44% off)

Wayfair

Add a classic, festive touch to your home with this lighted, faux-pine wreath. It's pre-strung with 50 energy-efficient LED lights that run on a timer. This wreath features a mixed assortment of branches accented with red berries, pine cones, holly leaves and flocked snow, making it perfect for casting a magical holiday glow in your entryway.

It's currently 44% off at Wayfair.

Why we like Kaye 24-inch lighted wreath:

It's handcrafted and beautifully made.

The energy-efficient lights include a timed auto-off setting.

National Tree Company 7.5' artificial pre-lit Christmas tree: $258 (51% off + coupon)

Amazon

Ho-ho-how great is this Christmas tree deal? This 7.5-foot tree from the National Tree Company is currently 51% off right now on Amazon, plus there's an extra $45 off coupon.

The artificial pre-lit tree is perfect for people who want a no-mess option that can be set up quickly and packed away easily at the end of the season.

Why we like this National Tree Company Christmas tree:

It features 750 white lights that will remain lit even when a bulb goes out.

It comes with pre-attached, hinged branches that are easy to drop down for setup.

It offers a full-bodied look with tons of branches and branch tips.

Mr. Christmas Alexa compatible 7.5' Christmas tree: $540 (10%)

Amazon

This reviewer-loved artificial Vermont spruce Christmas tree from Mr. Christmas is at the top of our Christmas yard wishlist. It comes in 5 sizes, but right now you'll get the best deal on the 7.5-foot version. It's currently 10% off on Amazon.

This Christmas tree's lights feature 40 colors and functions, including a gorgeous sparkle setting. You can also schedule the lights to turn on and off. Just tell Alexa.

Why we like the Mr. Christmas Alexa compatible Christmas tree:

There are 40 ways to display the lights on this tree.

It offers voice control with Alexa.

It's quick to setup and easy to store.



The Pioneer Woman blue ruffle and red roses Christmas tree skirt: $20 (50% off)

Walmart

Ree Drummond fans will love this adorable Christmas tree skirt from the bestselling Pioneer Woman line at Walmart. The 48-inch skirt features a combination of Drummond's signature floral designs, along with a blue ruffled border. It adds a pop of color and flair to any Christmas tree setup.

The best part is that the tree skirt is currently 50% off.

Why we like the The Pioneer Woman blue ruffle and red roses Christmas tree skirt

It can be easily secured around your tree with the attached blue ribbon ties.

It adds a fun country-chic style to your holiday decorations.

Outdoor Christmas star string lights: $21 (10% off)

Yuliang via Amazon

Hang this 11-foot-long set of string lights from a tree, flagpole, porch or anywhere that needs a little extra sparkle. The lights, topped with a glowing star, have eight lighting modes including still, flashing, twinkle and sequential.

It's 10% off after a coupon now on Amazon.

Why we like the Outdoor Christmas star string lights:

These festive lights can be used outdoors or strung up on the Christmas tree inside.

It includes a star ornament and nine strand lights.

Hanging Santa Claus decoration: $20 (33% off)



Toloco/Amazon

Uh-oh. Someone's going to have to rescue Santa, it seems. The good news is that Santa came to rescue your wallet.

This light-hearted outdoor decoration -- meant for a roof, overhang or window -- is also a fun idea for an apartment balcony. For the record, this Santa is on the short side, at just a little over four feet high.

Get it now for just $20 at Amazon.

Why we like the Toloco hanging Santa Claus decoration:

It comes with 3M adhesives on Santa's hat and hands for easy installation.

The Santa decoration is made of durable fabric materials.

