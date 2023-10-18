Best early Black Friday 2023 deals you can shop right now at Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair / Amazon / Walmart

Black Friday deals are early this year! While the biggest shopping day of the year is still over a month away, many retailers are breaking out the savings now and offering doorbuster deals that you can shop today. This is good news for anyone hoping to get a head start on their holiday shopping or thinking about upgrading their appliances before Thanksgiving.

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have scoured your favorite major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Samsung and Wayfair to find the hottest early Black Friday deals that you can shop now. Keep reading to save on tablets, coffee makers, smart TVs, refrigerators, new luggage and so much more.

Best early Black Friday tech deals to shop now

Save on earbuds, smart TVs and more with these hot early Black Friday tech deals.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99 (23% off)



Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Apple iPad 9: $249 (save $80)

Apple

The ninth generation Apple iPad can be paired with peripherals like the Apple Magic Keyboard to make a complete mobile workstation. It boasts a 10.2-inch Retina display with Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip, as well as 64GB of storage. It also includes a 12MP front camera and an 8MP back camera, Touch ID for easier logins and a sleek aluminum back.

Thanks to its all-day battery life, you can stave off charging until later with regular usage. It's certainly worth the money at this low of an asking price, and still close enough to the next model up that it can handle most applications and games.

Normally priced at $329 at the Apple Store, you can get it for $249 at Walmart right now.

Why we like the Apple iPad (ninth generation):

It's priced much lower than the tenth generation iPad, perfect for budget-minded gift

Apple iPads are easy and intuitive to use, especially for Apple iPhone owners.

It features a bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display that makes video look great.

55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series: $270 (55% off)

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series Amazon

The 2023 Amazon Fire TV 4-Series offers competitive pricing with full Alexa and Amazon Prime Video integration. It comes with a voice remote for controlling the TV and smart home devices, and provides access to popular streaming services via FireOS.

Equipped with four HDMI ports, it also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Audio and Dolby Digital Plus. While it has a 60Hz refresh rate, it's great for TV shows and movies, though not as ideal for high-action content like gaming or sports.

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is available in multiple sizes, but you'll get the best deal on the 55-inch model today. It's currently a whopping 55% off, and going for the same price as the 43-inch version on Amazon.

Why we like the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series:

Use the voice remote to access Amazon Alexa and control the TV and other smart gear in your home with voice commands.

The Fire TV app allows you to use your smartphone as a remote control for the TV.

The HD10 and HLG support enhance picture quality, while Dolby Audio and Dolby Digital Plus helps to ensure what you're watching is accompanied by great sound. (Although we do recommend connecting a soundbar

LG B3 Series OLED 4K smart TV: $1,400 (save $1,000)

Best Buy

The LG B3 Series OLED 4K smart TV is a great contender for your new living room display, especially at this excellent price. It looks fantastic thanks to self-lit OLED pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate which mean crystal clear, smooth visuals for enjoying your favorite TV shows and movies, gaming, or watching sports.

It's enhanced with features including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and filmmaker mode, to future-proof your investment so it remains at the top its game for year to come. It also boasts the α7 AI Processor Gen 6 that enhances both picture and sound quality for one of the best, most cutting-edge experiences you can have in your living room.

Plus, with its webOS 23 and LG ThinQ AI, you can easily find and navigate through your favorite content along with the included easy-to-use remote. This is one of the best ways to transform movie nights going forward, and you'll be saving a bundle, too.

Why we like the LG B3 Series OLED 4K smart TV:

It has sharp, impossibly smooth visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Features like Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode make for an elevated experience.

Integrated LG ThinQ AI ensures easier navigation and content discovery.

Google Nest Hub 7" smart display with Google Assistant, $60 (save $40)

Best Buy

The Google Nest Hub 7" smart display with Google Assistant serves as a great centerpiece for your home. Place it in the kitchen, and it becomes a culinary assistant that lets you pull up recipes, put it in the family room to make some quick video calls with the family, or tune into YouTube wherever it is for some quick entertainment.

When stationed in the living room, you can use it as a smart home assistant to control lights, TVs, and other smart devices with the touch of a button or via voice command.

And if you prefer it by your bed, the Nest Hub can help you drift off to sleep with some of its calming sounds. Plus, its sunrise alarm can give you a more gentle way to wake up after the sleep-sensing feature helps optimize your sleep patterns.

There's a lot to love about this smart home hub, and Google has packed it chock-full of reasons to swap from the Amazon Echo ecosystem if you've been looking for something new to try.

Why we like the Google Nest Hub 7" smart display with Google Assistant:

It offers hands-free controls as well as voice-assisted commands so you can use it from across the room if needed.

You can control the compatible smart home devices you own from the hub.

It can help wake you gently with the sunrise alarm and improve sleep hygiene with sleep-sensing features.

Febfoxes baby monitor: $24 (save $46)



Walmart

This 4.5-star-rated baby monitor and indoor camera offers 1080p video quality and two-way audio. It features 360-degree tracking for a clear view of the whole room. Right now you can get this camera on sale for only $24 at Walmart.

"This monitor was a game-changer for us," a Walmart customer says. "The video quality is crystal clear during the day, and the night vision works like a charm. The two-way audio feature lets us soothe our baby from another room. The temperature sensor is a handy bonus."

Why we like the Febfoxes baby monitor:

It's an affordable monitor with robust feature offerings.

The camera offers 360-degree horizontal tracking and 90-degree vertical tracking.



It offers motion detection alerts and two-way audio.

Best early Black Friday kitchen deals to shop now

Give your kitchen a fall upgrade with these early Black Friday cookware and small appliance deals.

Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set: $199 (68% off)

Wayfair

If you're looking for doorbuster early Black Friday savings at Wayfair, this is the kitchen deal for you. The Cuisinart Professional Series 11-piece stainless-steel cookware set is currently a whopping 68% off.

The set includes one 8-inch nonstick skillet, one 10-inch open skillet, a 2-quart covered saucepan with a steamer insert, a 3-quart saucepan with straining cover, a 3-quart covered sauté pan with helper handle and an 8-quart covered stockpot. You can also save on the 13-piece version ($220).

The 11-piece set retails for $615 at list price, but it's currently marked down to just $199. That's quite a steal for an 11-piece premium stainless-steel set.

Why we like the Cuisinart cookware set:

The cookware pieces are oven-safe and dishwasher safe.

The pots and pans have cool-touch handles to protect your hands.

The set includes everything you need to cook just about any dish.

The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 24-piece cookware set: $109 (save $20)



The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

Good news, Pioneer Woman fans. Walmart just dropped another huge rollback on a customer-loved Pioneer Woman cookware set. The

24-piece Frontier Speckle cookware set is just $109 at Walmart right now. It typically retails for $129.

The 24-piece set has everything you need to cook just about anything in the kitchen. The set includes a 1-quart saucepan, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 5.5-quart dutch oven with lid, a 9.5-inch fry pan, a 12-inch skillet, a 10-inch skillet, four measuring bowls, four measuring spoons, an 8-inch cast iron skillet, two mini au gratins, two silicone sleeves, a nylon spatula and an acacia wood turner and spoon. The must-have set is made with quick-heating aluminum and features a nonstick coating for easy cleaning.

"This Pioneer Woman 24-piece cookware set is simply gorgeous," a Walmart customer says. "Obviously, functionality is every bit as important as beauty in the kitchen -- and this cookware set has that in spades. Each piece feels sturdy and extremely well made."

Choose from three colors.

Why we like The Pioneer Woman 24-piece Frontier Speckle cookware set:

It has earned a 4.5-star rating from Walmart customers.

It offers an incredible value with 24 pieces for just $109.

The pots and pans feature a non-stick coating that makes clean-up quick and easy.

It's a great option for someone just starting to build their kitchen.

Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-cup coffee maker: $70 (62% off)

Wayfair

This programmable 14-cup coffee maker by Cuisinart is great for busy households that prefer traditional drip coffee. You can adjust the flavor and temperature settings to fit your preferences and then set it to brew at the desired time so your coffee is ready when you get up.

The coffee maker typically retails for $185 on Wayfair, but it's currently discounted down to just $70.

Why we like the Cuisinart Perfectemp coffee maker:

It lets you pause brewing to fill up your cup right away, rather than wait for the full pot to finish brewing.

You can program it to brew up to 24 hours in advance, so you can always wake up to fresh coffee.

It has earned a 4.6-star rating on Wayfair with more than 10,000 reviews.

Ninja AF101 air fryer: $90 (31% off)



Ninja via Amazon

Food science expert Jennifer Pallian highly recommends this four-quart Ninja air fryer. "It's a great size, affordable for the quality with an effective output and it doesn't take up too much counter space," she told CBS Essentials. She's not the only one who loves this air fryer. Amazon customers gave the kitchen gadget 4.8-stars!

This kitchen gadget can reach up to 400 degrees. It features four cooking programs, including air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate. The included basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher safe.

This Ninja appliance is on sale now at Amazon. Get it for just $90 (regularly $130).

Why we like the Ninja AF101 air fryer:

This expert-recommended air fryer is great for beginners.



It won't take up much counter space.



Keurig K-Elite: $119 (37% off)



Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family. The 4.7-star-rated device has a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cool summer nights.

"I'm so pleased with this Keurig. [It was] so easy to set up and use. I love the iced coffee feature [and] how it gives different cup sizes also. Definitely worth the money," one verified purchaser on Amazon says.

Why we like the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker:

It offers five brewing size options, from 4 to 12 ounces.

The coffee maker includes a large 75-ounce water reservoir so you don't need to refill it in between brews.

The K-Elite features a strong coffee button for a stronger pour via K-cups.

Best early Black Friday large appliance deals you can shop now

Upgrade your refrigerator, washer and dryer and other appliances before the holidays.

Samsung Bespoke washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial: 35% off

Samsung

The Samsung Bespoke front-load washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial is our bestselling washing machine of 2023. The 4.7-star-rated Samsung device features an AI smart dial that can learn and recommend your favorite cycles and let's you customize your cycle list. This machine features Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can get end-of-cycle alerts, start, stop and schedule cycles and more right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings app. Plus, it's super fast. It can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes.

Work from home? Enjoy a more peaceful laundry experience thanks to this washing machine's Vibration Reduction Technology+ that reduces noise and vibration as compared to other Samsung washing machines.

This 5.3-cubic-foot washer is a great size for couples and small families. Right now, it's $501 off. Get it for $948 (regularly $1,449). Choose from three colors.

Why we like this washing machine:

It can work quickly and quietly -- a must if you're still working from home.



It can be controlled and monitored remotely from your smartphone.



Plus, its AI smart dial can take the guesswork out of choosing a laundry cycle.



Samsung smart top-load washer with ActiveWave Agitator and Super Speed wash: 32% off

Samsung

The ActiveWave Agitator can help reduce noise, vibration and tangling while powerfully cleaning. The on-sale machine's Super Speed wash can thoroughly wash a full load in just 28 minutes. The five-star-rated washing machine includes Wi-Fi connectivity with Samsung's SmartThings app. Use the app to remotely start and schedule your laundry, plus receive end-of-cycle alerts to your smartphone.

You can save $350 on this washing machine at Samsung with this hot early Black Friday deal. Right now you can score this washer for $749 (regularly $1,099).

Why we like this washing machine:

It works to run quietly without tangling your clothing.



If silence is really what matters most, this device features a soft-close lid that seals the machine safely, gently and silently.



Plus, it features an active water jet that can help pretreat stains with a built-in water faucet.



Samsung smart electric dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+: 24% off

Samsung

This is Samsung's first-ever electric dryer designed with pet owners in mind. You know how you're always tossing pet blankets and pet beds into the laundry? Pet owners considering an appliance upgrade need to check out this Samsung smart electric dryer. Its Pet Care Dry function can help remove 97% of major unpleasant pet odors. It's also equipped with a Steam Sanitize+ function that sanitizes clothing and can help reduces wrinkles and odors. This appliance has Wi-Fi connectivity with the Samsung SmartThings app so you can remotely start, schedule and get end-of-cycle alerts on your smartphone. Plus, its helpful Sensor Dry helps prevent over-drying for optimal fabric care.

This five-star-rated dryer is $250 off right now. Get it for just $799 (regularly $1,049).

Why we like this electric dryer:

This 7.4-cubic-foot dryer is big enough for a family.



It's a great option for pet owners who don't want their bedding and clothing to smell like pet odors.



Plus, it has smart technology to protect your laundry and let you start, stop and monitor the device remotely.



GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator: $1,997 (39% off)

Wayfair

This GE smart refrigerator features a french door design. The door is outfitted with an advanced water filtration system for the ice maker and water dispenser. It includes a child lock and smart door alarm. Plus, with GE's fingerprint-resistant finish, it's easy to wipe away smudges and fingerprints to maintain a sparkling clean finish.

The refrigerator also offers plenty of storage and organization options with two humidity-controlled drawers, a full-width drawer with LED lights and deep door storage that's wide enough to hold gallon jugs.

Why we like the GE 27.7 cu. ft. french door smart refrigerator:

It has a finger-print resistant finish to keep your fridge looking clean and new.

It features an advanced water filtration system

Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range: $1,149 (30% off)

Samsung via Wayfair

Cook two dishes at different temperatures with Samsung's Flex Duo freestanding electric range. Use the full oven for a large roast or split it into two smaller ovens that can cook at different temperatures.

This 4.6-star-rated range features Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled via smartphone. Use your phone to preheat, adjust the time and temperature of your oven and monitor your cooktop from wherever you are.

Why we like the Samsung smart Flex Duo electric convection range:

It's available in black with stainless steel or traditional silver with stainless steel.

It has an impressive 4.6-star rating on Wayfair.

Best early Black Friday luggage and travel essentials deals

Get ready for holiday travel with these hot luggage deals from Amazon, Walmart and Beis.

Sunbee 3-piece hardshell luggage set with TSA locks: $104 (save $195)

Walmart

Prepare for your holiday travels with this incredible three-piece luggage deal at Walmart. This set includes 20-inch carry on luggage, plus 24- and 28-inch checked suitcases.

Regularly $300, you can pick up this set up for $104 with this early Black Friday deal at Walmart. But hurry -- several colorways have already sold out.

What we like about this three-piece luggage set:

The set features TSA-approved locks

The 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels make walking through the airport a breeze.



Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: $68 (52% off)



Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 58% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $68.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

Beis Weekender bag: $86 (20% off)



Beis

Actress Shay Mitchell's luggage brand, Beis, has TikTok by storm. The bestselling Beis Weekender bag is on sale now for 20% off during the Beis Travel early Black Friday sale. Use code "EARLY20" at check out to save.

"This is my new favorite travel bag," CBS Essentials senior editor Lily Rose says. "The zippered bottom compartment is perfect for storing wet bathing suits, shoes or dirty laundry."

Why we like the Beis Weekender bag:

It offers plenty of interior storage and organization with a one large zip pocket and two slip pockets.

It features a padded laptop sleeve,

It's bottom compartment is designed to keep your shoes, toiletries and other travel essentials separate.

Samsonite Winfield 2 28-inch carry-on: $111 (44%)

Amazon

With 20,000+ Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average, this affordable hard-shell carry-on offers great value. Weighing under seven pounds, it's adored by customers for its spacious pockets and roomy interior.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip. Other great features include a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

"I recently used this suitcase on a three-week international vacation and was amazed at what I could fit in this thing," a verified buyer on Amazon says. "With the help of some packing cubes, I was able to pack all of my clothes and toiletries for my trip with ease. Additionally, the zippers are high quality and easy to zip up."

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 44% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Price varies by color.

Why we like the Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in:

It's available at a great price point for a top-rated suitcase.

It comes with a 10-year warranty.

It's built with four-directional spinner wheels for better maneuverability than other suitcases.

Samsonite Centric expandable carry-on spinner: $120 (37% off)

Samsonite

This Samsonite Centric hard-side expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips thanks to its durability and flexible capacity. It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate and measures 19.6 inches by 14.75 inches by 9.5 inches. The design even comes with expansion for added packing capacity when needed. This suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

"This suitcase has already gone overseas twice and all over the US a half-dozen times. It is holding up well and I really like this suitcase," one Amazon reviewer shares. "I was concerned it might not age or wear well, but it is, hardly showing any scarring on the outside."

The popular suitcase is currently marked down from $190 to $120.

Why we like the Samsonite Centric carry-on:

It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate to keep your suitcase looking new.



The carry-on can expand for added space if you pick up some extra items during your trip.



It comes in seven color options.



Related content from CBS Essentials