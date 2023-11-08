Watch CBS News
Essentials

Walmart's early Black Friday has a Disney 'Frozen' Elsa with matching human-sized dress for just $25

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

frozen-hero.jpg
Walmart

If your little one loves "Frozen," you've got to see this Walmart early Black Friday deal. The retailer is offering an Elsa doll with a matching human-sized Elsa dress and accessories for just $25. If your house is always filled with the sound of "Let It Go," help your Arendelle princess dress up like her favorite ice queen with this matching Disney doll and outfit set.

Get this deal

This early Black Friday deal will be available starting today at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) for Walmart+ members. Not a Walmart+ member? You can access this deal starting at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) for all shoppers. 

Sign up for Walmart+ now to shop this must-see toy deal before it sells out, or come back to shop the sale when it opens to the general public at noon PST. 

Sign up for Walmart+

Disney "Frozen" Elsa doll with matching dress and accessories

embed.jpg
Walmart

Your little one can match with their new Elsa doll and wear her iconic film-inspired "Frozen" dress, complete with icy snowflake necklace and princess shoes. 

The doll includes rooted hair for hours of hair play fun. Dress fits child sizes 4 to 6X. 

Score this amazing toy deal for just $25 at Walmart now.

$25 at Walmart

What is on sale during Walmart's pre Black Friday sale?

Here are a few of our top Walmart Black Friday picks to keep your eye on during the sale.

Best tech deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:

Home deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 2:42 PM EST

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.