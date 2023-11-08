Walmart's early Black Friday has a Disney 'Frozen' Elsa with matching human-sized dress for just $25
If your little one loves "Frozen," you've got to see this Walmart early Black Friday deal. The retailer is offering an Elsa doll with a matching human-sized Elsa dress and accessories for just $25. If your house is always filled with the sound of "Let It Go," help your Arendelle princess dress up like her favorite ice queen with this matching Disney doll and outfit set.
This early Black Friday deal will be available starting today at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) for Walmart+ members. Not a Walmart+ member? You can access this deal starting at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) for all shoppers.
Disney "Frozen" Elsa doll with matching dress and accessories
Your little one can match with their new Elsa doll and wear her iconic film-inspired "Frozen" dress, complete with icy snowflake necklace and princess shoes.
The doll includes rooted hair for hours of hair play fun. Dress fits child sizes 4 to 6X.
What is on sale during Walmart's pre Black Friday sale?
Here are a few of our top Walmart Black Friday picks to keep your eye on during the sale.
Best tech deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:
- Apple Watch 9 (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)
- Second generation Apple AirPods with charging case, $69 (reduced from $99)
- 15.6" Lenovo Ideapad 1 FHD Windows 11 laptop, $249 (reduced from $339)
- 15" MSI GF63 Windows 11 gaming laptop, $479 (reduced from $629)
- PlayStation 5 console with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, $499 (reduced from $559)
Home deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:
- The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 20-piece blue bake and prep set, $20
- Keurig K-Express Essentials single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker, $35 (reduced from $59)
- TaoTronics 9-in-1 air fryer, $70 (reduced from $116)
- Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum cleaner with Clean Sense IQ, $198 (reduced from $399)
- eufy Clean L50 robot vacuum with cleaning station, $198 (reduced from $499)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner, $400 (regularly $650)
