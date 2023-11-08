Walmart's early Black Friday sale has a Roku smart TV for just $148

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Now's your chance to snag a Roku smart TV for less than $150. The 50-inch Onn. LED Roku smart TV is on sale for just $148 during Walmart's early Black Friday sale. The set features 4K (2160p) resolution for a crystal clear picture, bringing out more lifelike color, texture and detail.

This early Black Friday deal will only be available starting today at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) for Walmart+ members. Not a Walmart+ member? You can access this deal starting at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) for all shoppers.

Sign up for Walmart+ now to shop this top-rated TV deal before it sells out, or come back to shop the sale when it opens to the general public at noon PST.

50" Onn. LED Roku smart TV

Walmart

Because it's a Roku TV, you can wirelessly stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen.

You can even use the Roku mobile app on your smartphone for browsing channels or for voice control. This TV is even compatible with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

This TV deal is available now for Walmart+ members. It will go live for all shoppers at 3 p.m. ET. But hurry -- this deal is only available while supplies last.

