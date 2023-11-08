Walmart's early Black Friday sale has a Roku smart TV for just $148
Now's your chance to snag a Roku smart TV for less than $150. The 50-inch Onn. LED Roku smart TV is on sale for just $148 during Walmart's early Black Friday sale. The set features 4K (2160p) resolution for a crystal clear picture, bringing out more lifelike color, texture and detail.
This early Black Friday deal will only be available starting today at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) for Walmart+ members. Not a Walmart+ member? You can access this deal starting at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) for all shoppers.
Sign up for Walmart+ now to shop this top-rated TV deal before it sells out, or come back to shop the sale when it opens to the general public at noon PST.
50" Onn. LED Roku smart TV
Because it's a Roku TV, you can wirelessly stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen.
You can even use the Roku mobile app on your smartphone for browsing channels or for voice control. This TV is even compatible with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
This TV deal is available now for Walmart+ members. It will go live for all shoppers at 3 p.m. ET. But hurry -- this deal is only available while supplies last.
What is on sale during Walmart's pre Black Friday sale?
Here are a few of our top Walmart Black Friday picks to keep your eye on during the sale.
Best tech deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:
- Apple Watch 9 (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)
- Second generation Apple AirPods with charging case, $69 (reduced from $99)
- 15.6" Lenovo Ideapad 1 FHD Windows 11 laptop, $249 (reduced from $339)
- 15" MSI GF63 Windows 11 gaming laptop, $479 (reduced from $629)
- PlayStation 5 console with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, $499 (reduced from $559)
Home deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:
- The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 20-piece blue bake and prep set, $20
- Keurig K-Express Essentials single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker, $35 (reduced from $59)
- TaoTronics 9-in-1 air fryer, $70 (reduced from $116)
- Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum cleaner with Clean Sense IQ, $198 (reduced from $399)
- eufy Clean L50 robot vacuum with cleaning station, $198 (reduced from $499)
