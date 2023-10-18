The best early Black Friday luggage deals for your holiday travel

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The holiday season is almost here, which for many of us means travel to see family for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Christmas. Now is the perfect time to refresh your luggage for your upcoming winter travels, as many retailers and luggage brands are already rolling out Black Friday deals.

We've scoured all the biggest luggage retailers to find the best deals on carry-ons, backpacks, checked bags, roller bags and travel accessories. We've found amazing deals on Samsonite, Beis, Calpak luggage and more that you can shop now.

Don't go into the new season with old, broken luggage -- you'll need sturdy, attractive luggage for your upcoming fall and winter travel. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have found hard-shell and soft-sided luggage options that work for Thanksgiving stays, holiday airplane travel, weekend road trips, cabin getaways and so much more.

The best early Black Friday luggage and travel bag deals to shop now

Find the best early Black Friday deals on top-rated luggage by Samsonite, Monos, Beis and more.

Beis The Carry-On roller: $174 (20% off)

Beis

The Carry-On roller is a popular option from Shay Mitchell's Beis luggage line and a steal at under $200 right now. The 21-inch roller features 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels and a comfortable silicone-grip handle.

The carry-on is on sale now for 20% off during the Beis Travel early Black Friday sale. Use code "EARLY20" at check out to save.

Why we like the Beis The Carry-On roller:

It's available in seven stylish colors.

It expands up to two inches.

The carry-on features 360-degree smooth-rolling wheels.

Sunbee 3-piece hardshell luggage set with TSA locks: $104 (save $195)

Walmart

Prepare for your holiday travels with this incredible three-piece luggage deal at Walmart. This set includes 20-inch carry on luggage, plus 24- and 28-inch checked suitcases.

Regularly $300, you can pick up this set up for $104 with this early Black Friday deal at Walmart. But hurry -- several colorways have already sold out.

Why we like this Sunbee three-piece luggage set:

The set features TSA-approved locks

The under-$100 price point is tough to beat.

The 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels makes walking through the airport a breeze.



Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: $68 (52% off)



Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 58% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $68.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.

Beis Weekender bag: $86 (20% off)



Beis

The bestselling Beis Weekender bag is on sale now for 20% off during the Beis Travel early Black Friday sale. Use code "EARLY20" at check out to save.

"This is my new favorite travel bag," CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose says. "The zippered bottom compartment is perfect for storing wet bathing suits, shoes or dirty laundry."

Why we like the Beis Weekender bag:

It offers plenty of interior storage and organization with a one large zip pocket and two slip pockets.

It features a padded laptop sleeve,

It's bottom compartment is designed to keep your shoes, toiletries and other travel essentials separate.

Samsonite Winfield 2 28-inch carry-on: $111 (44%)

Amazon

With 20,000+ Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average, this affordable hard-shell carry-on offers great value. Weighing under 7 pounds, it's adored by customers for its spacious pockets and roomy interior.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip. Other great features include a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

"I recently used this suitcase on a three-week international vacation and was amazed at what I could fit in this thing," a verified buyer on Amazon says. "With the help of some packing cubes, I was able to pack all of my clothes and toiletries for my trip with ease. Additionally, the zippers are high quality and easy to zip up."

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 44% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Price varies by color.

Why we like the Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in:

It's available at a great price point for a top-rated suitcase.

It comes with a 10-year warranty.

It's built with four-directional spinner wheels for better maneuverability than other suitcases.

Samsonite Centric expandable carry-on spinner: $120 (37% off)

Samsonite

This Samsonite Centric hard-side expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips thanks to its durability and flexible capacity. It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate and measures 19.6 inches by 14.75 inches by 9.5 inches. The design even comes with expansion for added packing capacity when needed. This suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

"This suitcase has already gone overseas twice and all over the US a half-dozen times. It is holding up well and I really like this suitcase," one Amazon reviewer shares. "I was concerned it might not age or wear well, but it is, hardly showing any scarring on the outside."

The popular suitcase is currently marked down from $190 to $120.

Why we like the Samsonite Centric carry-on:

It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate to keep your suitcase looking new.



The carry-on can expand for added space if you pick up some extra items during your trip.



It comes in seven color options.



Calpak starter bundle: $299 (45% off)

Calpak

You can score the Calpak travel eight-piece starter bundle with everything that you need for your next trip, for 45% off. The starter bundle includes one carry-on, one large check-in, three packing cubes, two pouches and a luggage tag. It comes in five colors -- though one color option has already sold out, so you may want to move fast on this deal.

"I bought this bundle for an upcoming trip to Europe. These suitcases are sleek looking, yet lightweight, and the fact that it comes with packing cubes make it a great purchase," a customer on Calpak's website says.

Get it for $299 (regularly $545).

Why we like the Calpak starter bundle:

It comes with everything you need for travel.

You can choose from three colors.

The suitcases can expand up to two inches.

Travelpro Platinum Elite: $296 (20% off)



Travelpro

Travelpro, beloved by travelers and airline crews worldwide, crafts durable, lightweight luggage with patented PrecisionGlide tech for seamless mobility. The Platinum Elite carry-on, featuring stain-resistant fabric and leather accents, offers a great value for the price. It features an expansion zipper for extra space, an internal tie-down system and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket.

"The bag materials are thick, the sewing is on-point with no stitching problems, and of course, the magnetic wheels spin effortlessly and track straight when rolling (huge benefit over other luggage without wheel tracking)," an Amazon reviewer says.

The bag typically has a list price of $370, but it's on sale for $296 on Amazon right now.

Why we like the Travelpro Platinum Elite:

Travelpro offers a lifetime warranty.

The TSA-approved lock keeps your belongings secure.

Reviewers praise the bag's durability.

More top-rated luggage options

Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

