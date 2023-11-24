25 best laptop deals of Black Friday 2023 to shop today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ready to splurge on a brand new laptop? You're in luck. Choose from tons of excellent Black Friday deals on laptop computers from a variety of retailers, from Best Buy to Walmart and everything in between.

It can be hard to keep track of everything, especially if you're not even sure where to start. Don't worry. The experts at CBS Essentials, as always, have your back to help you find exactly what you're looking for. We've investigated all the deals and circulars from all the retailers you can think of to scout out the absolute best Black Friday deals on Chromebooks and laptop computers for home, work and gaming.

There are savings on just about every brand, including Apple, Acer, Dell and HP, but we've given you the cream of the crop below to make sure you find the perfect deal for you and your loved ones this holiday season.

13.3" MacBook Air with 256GB storage (2020): $750 (save $249)



Looking for an affordable MacBook? Amazon has one of the best deals out there on an older Air model. For just $750, you can get your hands on the 2020 MacBook Air - a full $250 off its original $999 price tag.

Under the hood lies Apple's powerful M1 chip, which boasts seamless performance. It also includes a vibrant 13.3-inch Retina display, ample 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. And its battery life clocks in at an impressive 16 hours of use per charge.

While it may not be the newest Air generation, this laptop still supports the latest version of MacOS right out of the box. Not to mention, the same collection of core apps are pre-installed as on current MacBook models.

You can also get this laptop bundled with three years of AppleCare+ protection for $889, or just $139 more.

14.2" MacBook Pro with 512GB storage (2023): $1,449 ($150 off)



Amazon has a Black Friday steal on Apple's latest 14.2-inch MacBook Pro with seriousy great specs. You'll enjoy 18GB of ultra-fast RAM and a generous 512GB SSD. And its display is retina-level gorgeous at 3,456 x 2,234 pixels.

Cutting-edge wireless is also onboard with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. But what truly makes this MacBook shine is its M3 Pro chip - an processing powerhouse that delivers incredible performance.

We're also big fans of its 22-hour estimated battery life. Imagine what you could create or consume with that kind of longevity on a single charge -- it's impressive.

You can also save $150 on the 14.2-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage. It's currently $1,649 (reduced from $1,799). You can add on three years of AppleCare+ protection for $279 more.

16.2" MacBook Pro with 512 GB storage (2023): $2,299 ($200 off)

Want to go big? Amazon has a Black Friday deal on the latest model of the 16.2-inch MacBook Pro. It too has 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, with up to 22 hours of battery life.

15.3" MacBook Air with 256 GB storage (2023): $1,049 (save $250)



One of the latest MacBook Air deals is from Amazon, and it nets you 19% off its retail price of $1,049. This slim and lightweight laptop boasts a gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 max nits of brightness.

Powering the machine is Apple's zippy M2 chip - until recently their most powerful processor. This model offers 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. With those specs, you're set up for speedy productivity. And its 18-hour battery means a full day's work before needing a charge. Plus, its crisp, brilliant display and powerful M2 chip make it a mobile powerhouse for creativity, entertainment and more.

Amazon has four color options for this MacBook Air, including starlight, midnight, silver and space gray. At the time of purchase, you can upgrade the internal storage to a 512GB SSD for $1,250 (a total savings of $249).

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book 3 with 512 GB storage: $730 (save $270)



The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 laptop features a 15.6-inch full HD screen, an Intel i5 deca-core processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. Battery life for this model is estimated to be 12 hours. Amazon reviewers rate it 4.0 stars.

Regularly $1,000, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 for $730 at Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano: $670 at Walmart ($90 off)

Save a quick $90 when you surf over to Walmart and take advantage of this Black Friday 2023 sale on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano (first generation).

This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 offers a 13-inch, 2K (2,160 x 1,350 pixel) resolution display and comes configured with an Intel Core i5-1130G7 processor (with a processor speed of 1.8 GHz) and an Intel Iris Xe GPU.

You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. Windows 11 Pro comes preinstalled.

Asus 15.6" FHD laptop with 128 GB storage: $199 at Walmart

Need a budget laptop for everyday emails, documents and browsing? Walmart has you covered for just $199.

This 15.6-inch Acer runs Windows 11 Home out of the box. Its Intel Pentium chip, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage pack enough punch for basic tasks, too, so it's a great choice for just about any type of user.

Weighing under 4 pounds and less than an inch thick, this laptop is super portable too. Connectivity includes Bluetooth and WiFi 5 for wireless flexibility.

Better yet, it comes with a free year of Microsoft 365 access for your files. In a nutshell, this ultra-affordable Acer delivers the functionality of a full computer on a student or travel budget. Hard to beat at this price, so you're going to want to act quickly if you want to make this laptop yours.

15.6" Acer Aspire 5 laptop computer with 128 GB storage: $300 (save $80)

Acer's Aspire 5 laptop makes an affordable everyday companion, especially at $300 for Black Friday, and you can snag it right now.

For the price, you get a generous 15.6-inch full HD screen with crisp 1920x1080 resolution. Powering the machine is an Intel i3 processor with support from 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.

While not the flashiest specs, this configuration handles standard student or work tasks with ease -- whether you're a casual or hardcore power user. It also has some premium touches like WiFi 6 support and Windows 11 right out of the box, too.

Weighing benefits like the sharp display, speedy wireless and low cost, the Aspire 5 earns its reputation as a solid pick for basic productivity. At 21% off, it's a steal for web browsing, Netflix or on-the-go word processing. Or just messing around online.

15.6" Dell Latitude 3520 with 512 GB storage: $759 (save $440)

This 2021 Dell Latitude excels as a workhorse machine. Inside lies an Intel quad-core i5 processor and Iris Xe graphics, paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

A spacious 15.6-inch FHD LCD offers plenty of screen real estate, too. Windows 10 Pro is preloaded so you won't even have to upgrade to a new OS if you don't want to.

Connectivity amenities include the latest WiFi 6 and Bluetooth. Weighing under 4 pounds, it's portable enough for daily use on the go, or you can situate it at home somewhere on a desk.

Best of all, Dell has it marked down a whopping 37% - just $759 compared to $1199 retail. For powerful performance at an affordable price, this Latitude makes an ideal office companion..

17.3" HP laptop with 1 TB storage: $600 (33% off)

Score some seriously big savings on HP's massive 17.3-inch laptop during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Now just $600, you save a whopping 33% off the $900 list price.

Powering Windows 11 is an Intel quad-core i3 CPU backed with ample 16GB RAM and 1TB of quick SSD storage. Entertainment is enhanced by the big 220-nit display with HDMI ports to spare.

While not the flashiest specs, this configuration muscles through everyday workflows. An included numeric keypad can help with data entry as well, if that's something you're in need of support for.

Lasting up to 8 hours unplugged, it's ready for all-day productivity away from an outlet. Add in the huge savings and you've got a versatile workhorse of a machine at a budget price point. You really can't go wrong here.

HP Envy x360: $650 at Best Buy ($350 off)



Save $350 right now on the powerful HP Envy x360, which is just $650 at Best Buy. It's built for both work and play and includes an edge-to-edge FHD touchscreen, premium AMD Ryzen 7 processor, and Radeon graphics for delivers stunning visuals and lightning-fast performance.

With 16GB RAM and a speedy PCIe NVMe SSD, it can handle whatever you're looking to tackle. Its hi-res HP Wide Vision camera, Bang & Olufsen audio and sleek keyboard make for a premium-feeling experience as well.

The 360-degree hinge transitions easily from writing notes to streaming shows and more. Need to juice things up quickly? Connect via Wi-Fi 6E and charge quickly with HP Fast Charge. If you need or know someone who needs a great and reliable work computer, this makes a great option, too.

16" Dell Inspiron 16 with 1 TB storage: $702 (save $298)

This impressive Dell Inspiron sporting a gorgeous 16-inch 2,560x1,600 QHD display. AMD processing and graphics fuel stunning performance for content creation.

16GB RAM and a generously sized 1TB SSD provide ample working space. USB, HDMI and SD ports ensure easy file transfers too. Windows 11 is preloaded right out of the box as well.

Weighing just over 4 pounds and barely over half an inch slim, portability is no issue. Best yet, its mammoth 14+ hour battery gives flexibility for on-the-go productivity.

This Black Friday, snag this well-equipped Inspiron for an incredible $702 - a full $285 under regular price. With savings this big, you're going to want to act quickly. Don't wait and miss out.

15.6" Dell Inspiron 15 with 2 TB storage: $1,013 (save $383)



Upgrade your on-the-go setup with this Dell Inspiron. It packs a responsive 15.6" FHD touch display and zippy Intel Core processing. A generous 64GB RAM and 2TB SSD deliver some seriously impressive power, too.

It runs using an Intel Core i7-1355U processor with an Intel Core Iris Xe GPU. It's also equipped with 64GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for storage. Windows 11 comes pre-installed. The computer comes with a nice selection of ports.

Weighing in at just 3.64 pounds, this Dell laptop is typically priced at $1,399, but Amazon currently has it on sale for just $1,013. This represents a $383 savings.

16.6" HP Notebook with 512 GB storage: $430 (save $70)

If you're shopping for an affordable, general-purpose, Windows-based laptop computer, this HP 15.6-inch FHD Notebook offers the computing power you'll need to handle your everyday computing tasks. In conjunction with its Black Friday sale, Walmart has cut the price of this laptop to just $400, allowing you to save a quick $100.

What you get is an AMD 5 5500U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics in a computer that's configured with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. Battery life is up to nine hours.

14" HP Chromebook X360 with 64 GB storage: $289 ($40 off)



Aside from the insanely low price that Walmart is selling this Chromebook for, it's biggest benefit is its 2-in-1 design that allows it to serve as a laptop computer and tablet. The 14-inch HD touchscreen display can be set at any angle when using the device as a laptop, or turned all the way around to utilize it as a ChromeOS-based tablet that's able to run all Android-based apps.

This model is configured with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It uses a dual-code Intel Celeron N4020 processor and offers up to 13.25 hours of battery life per charge. And it comes ready to run all of the popular Google apps and services, such aa Google Workspace, Gmail, Chrome, Google Drive and Google Photos.

Snag this 2-in-1 computer right now art Walmart for $289 (that's $40 off it's regular price of $329).

15.6" Acer Chromebook with 64 GB storage (2023): $230 (23% off)

This 2023 model Chromebook from Acer offers a 15.6-inch touchscreen display with 1080p resolution. It's powered using a dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This is adequate, as long as most of what you'll be doing with this computer is cloud-based. Battery life is up to 12 hours.

A Chromebook is great for streaming TV shows, movies and music. This type of laptop can also play basic online games and run a wide range of cloud-based applications. It comes ready to run Google-based apps and services, including Google Workspace suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, Chat, Calendar, etc.), Google Chrome, Google Photos, Gmail and Google Drive.

For a limited time, you can purchase this Chromebook for $69 off its regular $299 price, so you'll pay just $230.

15.6" HP Chromebook with 128 GB storage: $329 ($70 off)

This HP Chromebook has a traditional laptop computer design. It offers a 15.6-inch anti-glare display and runs using an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor with integrated Intel UGH graphics. It's configured with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Battery life is up to 11.5 hours and the whole computer weighs just 3.74 pounds.

Walmart has cut the price of this popular Chromebook to $329, which represents a $70 savings. If what you do with a computer is primarily online or cloud-based, this inexpensive Chromebook offers all of the apps and services that Google has to offer, plus access to millions of Android apps.

11.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 with 64 GB storage: $129 ($30 off)

It wasn't long ago that $129 could barely get you a handheld calculator that could simply add, subtract, multiple and divide. Now, that same money will get you a full-featured Chromebook computer that's equipped with a 11.6-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It's powered using an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and runs up to 12 hours per battery charge.

For a limited time, get your hands on the Samsung Chromebook 4 from Walmart for the incredibly low price of $129 (a savings of $30).

16" Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with 512 GB: $1,100 (save $300)



It's rare that a current (2023) model of the Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop goes on sale, but at the moment, you can save $300 at Amazon's Black Friday sale and snag this one for $1,100. It has a 16-inch FHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a really impressive 165Hz refresh rate. Resolution is 1,920 x 1,200 pixels.

The computer is equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and is powered using a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor. It comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity.

We love the power and speed of the ROG Strix G16 for mobile gaming and just about any other computing task.

15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with 2 TB storage: $1,341 (21% off)

For the gamer who's on-the-move, the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop offers a way to experience all of the most popular PC and online-based games without being tied to a desktop computer. This particular model offers a 15.6-inch QHD display with a lightning fast 165Hz refresh rate. The display offers 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution and supports AMD FreeSync Premium. It's powered using an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

We recommend this gaming laptop because it can elevate your gaming and creative experience by taking full advantage of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It uses Ampere and the 2nd Generation RTX architecture, so you wind up being able to see realistic Ray-Traced graphics and utilize a variety of AI-based features.

Gamers will also appreciate that the computer comes configured with 64GB of RAM, plus a 2TB SSD for storage. And Windows 11 comes preinstalled. This is a pretty souped-up laptop that's currently 21% ($359 off) at Amazon, so you can purchase it for just $1,341 -- but only for a limited time, so don't wait. The Nitro 5 weighs about 5 pounds and is equipped with a generous selection of ports.

15.6" MSI GF63 gaming laptop with 512 GB storage: $587 ($112 off)

For the casual gamer who wants to get the most out of a gaming laptop, without spending a fortune, this MSI GF63 will do the trick. You get a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. Windows 11 comes preinstalled.

While we would have loved to see a faster processor built into this computer, it runs using an Intel Core i5-11400H CPU with a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. This is more than adequate for most games, but it won't give you the same power as a more souped up gaming laptop. But, at just $570 at Walmart, the MSI GF63 is being offered at a great price and is an excellent value for the money.

When shut, this laptop is just 0.85 inches thick, so it's easy to transport between gaming sessions. And of course, the MSI GF63 can easily handle your everyday computing tasks too, because life is not just all about fun and games.

15.6" Acer Nitro 5 with 512 GB storage: $900 (save $100)

This version of the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is on sale at Walmart for $899 this Black Friday. It offers a 15.6-inch (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered using a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. (This is a slightly different configuration than the deal described above from Amazon.)

Also included with this gaming laptop is 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. Windows 11 Home comes preinstalled. Weighing in at 5.51 pounds, the laptop comes with a one month trial subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

17.3" Asus TUF Gaming A17 with 1 TB storage: $1,400 ($400 off)

We stumbled upon this deal for the current model (2023) Asus TUF Gaming A17 laptop that's currently being offered at $400 off. You'll pay just $1,400, but only for a limited time.

The A17 features a large and vibrant 17.3-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered using an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor with a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Asus has configured the laptop with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for internal storage. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6. Windows 11 comes preinstalled.

This deal includes a 90-day subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so right out of the box, you'll have access to more than 100 popular games. Overall, this is a rather powerful, 5.83 pound gaming laptop being offered at a really sweet price.

15.6" Lenovo Legion 5 with 512 GB storage: $870 ($130 off)

The folks at Lenovo know a thing or two about designing good quality and powerful gaming laptops. And when it comes to Black Friday sales, Walmart knows how to offer the best deals. As a result, right now, you can grab this popular Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop -- with a 15.6-inch WQHD (2,160 x 1,350 pixel resolution) display that offers a 165Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support -- for just $870 (which is $130 off).

You'll enjoy the gaming power of the AMD Ryzen 7 7735H processor, combined with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. This GPU supports real-time ray-tracing, so you're able to experience incredibly detailed graphics from your favorite games.

The laptop is also configured with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. Windows 11 Home comes preinstalled. This deal includes a three month subscription to Xbox Game Play.

How to know if you've found a good laptop deal



Rule of thumb number one: If the laptop appears in the list above, it's a good Black Friday deal. We wouldn't steer you wrong with overpriced junk.

Otherwise, the best way to tell if you've found a good laptop deal is to compare the laptop's current price with past prices. This is easy to do with CamelCamelCamel, a site that tracks price changes of products on Amazon. Just paste in the URL or type in the name of the computer you're looking to buy, and it'll tell you the laptop's historic price range.

One thing to be careful of is Black Friday deals on older (pre-2020) computers. These are often heavily discounted, but have lower-end specs and processors that pale in comparison to current models. Be careful of just comparing prices: These budget laptops are typically entry-level models that won't be able to run some processor- and memory-intensive apps and games.

How to compare Black Friday deals on laptops

Laptops have a variety of different specs to consider, so it can be difficult to ascertain which one is the best option for you. Check out our tips on how to pick out a new laptop this Black Friday.

Screen size is one of the most important factors most people consider. Laptop screens range from 11 inches (Chromebooks) to 17 inches or more. For the most part, a 15-inch laptops are the standard size and will fit into most laptop bags

is one of the most important factors most people consider. Laptop screens range from 11 inches (Chromebooks) to 17 inches or more. For the most part, a 15-inch laptops are the standard size and will fit into most Storage is another key spec for just about everyone. The more storage you have, the more games, app and files you can store locally on your laptop. The good news is that you can get additional storage by adding on an external hard drive, or with a cloud storage provider.

is another key spec for just about everyone. The more storage you have, the more games, app and files you can store locally on your laptop. The good news is that you can get additional storage by adding on an external hard drive, or with a cloud storage provider. Memory is an important factor for those who are looking to game or run intensive apps. More memory generally means a faster computer. At a minimum, you'll want at least 8GB of RAM, but consider upgrading if you're going to use your computer for more than just web surfing and writing documents.

is an important factor for those who are looking to game or run intensive apps. More memory generally means a faster computer. At a minimum, you'll want at least 8GB of RAM, but consider upgrading if you're going to use your computer for more than just web surfing and writing documents. Battery life is another thing to consider, especially if you travel.



Which stores usually have the best Black Friday laptop deals?

The good news is that, on Black Friday, you can usually find a great laptop deal no matter where you shop. That said, some of 2023's best laptop deals are at Walmart's Black Friday sale right now. We also found some amazing laptop deals at Amazon, and at Best Buy. You can also get some great Black Friday laptop deals direct from Samsung.

Looking for even more Black Friday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.

