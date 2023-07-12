Amazon Prime Day, Day 2: Best Prime Day laptop deals 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here and it's full of laptop computer deals. Right now, You can save on a new laptop from bestselling brands including Apple and Samsung right now. Whether you need a new laptop for school, work, gaming or just for browsing the internet, Amazon has a laptop deal for you during the Prime sales event.

Luckily you don't have to go far to find them. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up top-rated, customer-loved laptops at Amazon now. All of these laptops have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

New laptop models keep coming, so there are tons of deals being offered on many older laptop models so retailers can clear stock. Some previous years' top releases are seeing price cuts such as the MacBook and Samsung Chromebook. This means that you can get a fairly new model without paying full price.

CBS Essentials has gathered the best Amazon laptop deals below, including discounts on gaming laptops. No matter if you're looking to replace your aging notebook or it's just time to upgrade, you can save money on your brand-new laptop computer now with these Amazon Prime Day 2023 discounts.

The best laptop computer deals on Amazon



Check out the best laptop deals going on right now during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $690

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a great windows laptop option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 can operate as a laptop or tablet for work, streaming, creating digital art and more. It runs on Windows 11 and a powerful Intel Core processor. It features a USB-A port, USB-C port, headphone jack and a dedicated charging port for flexible connectivity.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8, $690 (reduced from $1,200)

13" Apple MacBook Air: $750

Deals on older MacBook Air models aren't always easy to find. At under $1,000, this Macbook deal is worth a look.

This M1-powered model gives you 8 GB memory, 256 GB of storage and up to 18 hours of battery life. And because it has Apple's powerful M1 chip inside, it'll see you through the more demanding workloads such as photo editing and graphic design.

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $750 (reduced from $999)

17" LG Gram 17: $1,234



The award-winning LG Gram 17 is not just the lightest 17-inch laptop out there. At less than three pounds, it's also among the lightest laptops, period -- without sacrificing performance. If you're looking for a 17-inch laptop that won't feel like a burden while you're commuting, this configuration will save you a bundle.

17" LG Gram 17 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $1,234 (reduced from $1,850)

11.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM): $197

Are you hard on your laptops? This thin, light and powerful MacBook alternative for Windows users boasts military-grade durability.

This model features a 11.6-inch display, lightning-fast Wi-Fi connection speeds and up to 12 hours of battery life. It even features Google-supported, voice-based assistance.

11.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM), $197 (reduced from $250)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $179

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price. It's currently 43% off on Amazon.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $179 (reduced from $260)

14" Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop: $600



2-in-1 fans won't have to pay a lot for a new hybrid laptop. The well-received Lenovo Flex 5 now sitting at a sub-$800 price point. Highly rated by reviewers, this notebook from Lenovo is praised for its combination of great performance and equally great features such as Dolby Audio speakers, responsive keyboard and up to 14 hours of battery life.

Its mid-range configuration touting Ryzen 5 5500U, 16 GB memory and 256 GB of storage is no longer on sale currently.

14" Lenovo Flex 5 (AMD Ryzen 5, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $600

14.4" Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio: $1,199



The Microsoft Surface Studio is the most powerful surface laptop. The surface laptop studio features a Quad-core powered 11th Gen Intel Core processor, 512 GB SSD and 16 GB RAM.

14.4" Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, $1,199 (reduced from $1,600)

10.5" Microsoft Surface Go 3 touchscreen: $320

The Surface Go 3 is a portable, yet powerful device that can be used as a tablet or laptop. The device features an Intel Pentium Gold processor, 4 GB of RAM and an 11-hour battery life.

You may want to consider adding on a compatible wireless keyboard ($35) to enjoy full laptop functionality.

Microsoft Surface Go 3, $320 (reduced from $400)

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: $1,161



If you're looking for a decent gaming laptop that won't completely bust your budget, here's your pick.

"The battery life is amazing and the picture is extremely clear for a laptop this size," a verified Amazon purchaser says.

Other buyers note the model's "amazing" speed and crisp display for the price.

15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,161 (reduced from $1,500)

15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: $708



Check out this 4.5-star-rated, 15.6-inch laptop from Acer. The Nitro 5 features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of memory, and tech that boosts fan speed when your gaming heats up.

15.6" Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop, $708 (regularly $840)

