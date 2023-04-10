CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've been thinking about some spring redecorating, you're in luck -- there are tons of deals on furniture available now on Amazon. You can save on a new sofa, TV stand, table and more. Shop the best deals on furniture below to upgrade your living room with brand new furniture at unbeatable prices.

Below, the best deals on furniture right now at Amazon. Find specials on sofas, coffee tables, accent chairs and much more. These pieces work within a variety of home styles and budgets.

The best furniture deals at Amazon

Shop the best deals on furniture at Amazon including savings on seating, bed frames and more. Here are our favorite finds.

Rivet Revolve modern upholstered sofa

Revamp your living room with this on-sale upholstered sofa with a sectional chaise. The sofa features a hardwood frame, solid beech legs and soft polyester upholstery for the perfect mix of comfort and durability.

Pricing varies by color. You can currently get the best deal on the Grey Weave colorway.

Rivet Revolve modern upholstered sofa, $510 (reduced from $722)

Stone & Beam Lauren down-filled oversized sofa

Another excellent couch option is this Stone & Beam down-filled sofa. It offers a comfy, oversized design with stain-resistant fabric and down-filled cushions.

The sofa is currently 37% off on Amazon.

Stone & Beam Lauren down-filled oversized sofa, $706 (reduced from $1,120)

Decor Therapy console table

Make efficient use of empty space and gain extra storage with a console table in your living room. This one comes in three colors, including white. Though it appears as gray-tone in other images, reviewers say this console does indeed arrive in a white hue. It has three drawers with silver pulls and a midcentury-inspired design.

Decor Therapy console table, $138 (reduced from $240)

Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand: $272

How stunning is this midcentury-inspired TV stand made of solid pine wood? It comes in three colors and has a cable management system. It fits TVs up to 64 inches.

Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand, $312 (reduced from $369)

Lift-top coffee table with storage

This black coffee table has so much to offer, with a built-in storage compartment and a lift-up tabletop that brings drinks or work closer to you. Check the coupon box at Amazon to save $50.

Lift-top coffee table with storage, $110 after coupon (reduced from $160)

Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman



This leather storage ottoman features a sleek contemporary design. It provides plenty of storage space for extra blankets or other items.

Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman, $199 (reduced from $263)

Great Deal Furniture Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman



This upholstered chair and ottoman set is 20% off at Amazon right now. It has an elegant design with diamond stitching on the backrest and nailhead accents along the arms. The ottoman foot rest is made of high-density foam so that it won't flatten down with use.

Great Deal Furniture Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman, $261 (reduced from $328)

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table

This oval-shape, rotatable coffee table can be swiveled so everyone has room to put down a glass. It provides multiple surfaces to place coffee table books, floral arrangements, candles and more. The table is 13-inches high and can be ordered in a smaller, more affordable black version.

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table in white, $278 (reduced from $305)

Christopher Knight Home rotatable coffee table in black, $197 (reduced from $334)

