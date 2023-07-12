50% off? Yes: We've got the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 furniture deals
It's a great time to buy a new couch or coffee table. Amazon Prime Day 2023 includes the best deals on everything you need to furnish your home for less. The retailer has slashed the prices on top-rated, great-looking furniture during the massive deals event. We even found a key piece of furniture whose price has been slashed by more than half! Ikea, who? Check out these amazing Amazon Prime Day furniture deals below.
When you shop Prime Day you'll find patio sets on sale, discounted bedroom sets, deals on must-have couches, chairs, TV consoles, bookshelves and so much more.
But don't worry, you don't have to go through pages of Amazon products to find these great deals. The experts at CBS Essentials have found the best furniture items on sale now during Prime Day. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews. What are you waiting for? These Prime Day deals won't last so hit add to cart ASAP.
Top furniture deals in this article
Best Choice Products four-piece wicker patio conversation set, $450 (reduced from $600)
Decor Therapy console table, $111 (reduced from $240)
Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand, $211 (reduced from $369)
The best furniture deals at Amazon
Shop the best deals on furniture at Amazon including savings on sofas, TV stands, consoles and much more. Here are our favorite finds.
Save 53% on the Decor Therapy console table during Prime Day
Make efficient use of empty space and gain extra storage with a console table in your living room.
This one comes in three colors, including white. Though it appears as gray-tone in other images, reviewers say this console does indeed arrive in a white hue. It has three drawers with silver pulls and a midcentury-inspired design.
Decor Therapy console table, $111 (reduced from $240)
Take 43% off a Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand
How stunning is this midcentury-inspired TV stand made of solid pine wood? It comes in three colors and has a cable management system. It fits TVs up to 64 inches.
Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand, $211 (reduced from $369)
This Best Choice Products 4-piece wicker patio conversation set is 25% off
We love the boho-feel of this loveseat, coffee table and two-chair wicker patio set. It comes with weather-resistant cushions.
Choose from two colors.
Best Choice Products four-piece wicker patio conversation set, $450 (reduced from $600)
Lift-top coffee table with storage: $100
This black coffee table has so much to offer, with a built-in storage compartment and a lift-up tabletop that brings drinks or work closer to you.
Lift-top coffee table with storage, $100 (reduced from $160)
Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman: $190
This leather storage ottoman features a sleek contemporary design. It provides plenty of storage space for extra blankets or other items.
Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman, $190 (regularly $228)
Great Deal Furniture Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman: $238
This upholstered chair and ottoman set is on sale at Amazon right now.
It has an elegant design with diamond stitching on the backrest and nailhead accents along the arms. The ottoman footrest is made of high-density foam so that it won't flatten down with use.
Great Deal Furniture Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman, $238 (reduced from $421)
Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set: $110
This three-piece conversation bistro set is an excellent option for anyone looking for simple, budget-friendly patio furniture. This wicker set includes two chairs and a small outdoor table. It's perfect for smaller patios.
Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set, $110 (reduced from $160)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that is running now through July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Other retailers are running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that started on Monday, July 10.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
- Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here: Dates, deals and more
- How to get the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2023
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Tech, home, fitness, more
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tech deals: Live blog
- Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $50
- Best Prime Day deals at Amazon under $100
Amazon Prime Day tech deals
- Best Prime Day deals on Amazon tech: Amazon Fire TV, Ring, Kindle and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Kindle e-readers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple tech
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung smartphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Google Pixel smartphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones: Apple AirPods, Beats, Bose, more
- The best TV deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
- Best Prime Day deals on Amazon Fire TVs: Get a new 4K TV for $100
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Sony headphones and speakers
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Bose headphones, speakers and soundbars
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Beats headphones
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 5 and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 tablet deals: Save on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets, Amazon Fire tablets and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple iPads
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Apple Watches
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Blink cameras and doorbells
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 on Cricut craft machines and tools
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on massage guns for summer workout recovery
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on PS5 video games
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch video games
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 streaming deals: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and more
- Amazon just slashed the price on Fire TV sticks during Amazon Prime Day
- Prime Day streaming deal: Get Paramount Plus for half price, plus more 99 cent streaming channel deals
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on small kitchen appliances
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on air fryers
- Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on coffee makers
- Best protein powder deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee brewers and accessories
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on KitchenAid stand mixers and mixer accessories
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung and more
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Instant Pot deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on refrigerators
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on grocery items
Amazon Prime Day home deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on washers and dryers
- Best Amazon Prime Day furniture deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on patio furniture and outdoor accessories
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 bedding deals you can shop right now
- Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 mattress deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day pet deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day tool deals: Dewalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee and more
- Amazon Prime Day deal: There's a massive sale on Dewalt tools at Amazon now
- Amazon has some of the best deals on Ryobi tools during Prime Day 2023
- Amazon has a huge sale on Milwaukee tools during Prime Day 2023
- Black and Decker tools are on sale now during Amazon Prime Day
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 beauty and wellness deals
- Best Amazon Prime Day toy deals
Amazon Prime Day luggage deals
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on luggage and travel essentials
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsonite luggage
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals on American Tourister luggage
Amazon Prime Day deals at other retailers
- Walmart Plus Week is coming: What you need to know about the Prime Day competitor
- Best deals at the Wayfair Back to College sale this weekend
- Walmart Plus Week: The best deals at Walmart you can shop right now
- It's not just Amazon: The best Prime Day deals at Walmart, Best Buy, Wayfair and more retailers
- Best Buy Black Friday in July: Save big on tech, appliances and more
for more features.