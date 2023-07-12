50% off? Yes: We've got the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 furniture deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a great time to buy a new couch or coffee table. Amazon Prime Day 2023 includes the best deals on everything you need to furnish your home for less. The retailer has slashed the prices on top-rated, great-looking furniture during the massive deals event. We even found a key piece of furniture whose price has been slashed by more than half! Ikea, who? Check out these amazing Amazon Prime Day furniture deals below.

When you shop Prime Day you'll find patio sets on sale, discounted bedroom sets, deals on must-have couches, chairs, TV consoles, bookshelves and so much more.

But don't worry, you don't have to go through pages of Amazon products to find these great deals. The experts at CBS Essentials have found the best furniture items on sale now during Prime Day. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews. What are you waiting for? These Prime Day deals won't last so hit add to cart ASAP.

Top furniture deals in this article

Best Choice Products four-piece wicker patio conversation set, $450 (reduced from $600)

Decor Therapy console table, $111 (reduced from $240)

Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand, $211 (reduced from $369)

The best furniture deals at Amazon

Shop the best deals on furniture at Amazon including savings on sofas, TV stands, consoles and much more. Here are our favorite finds.

Save 53% on the Decor Therapy console table during Prime Day



Make efficient use of empty space and gain extra storage with a console table in your living room.

This one comes in three colors, including white. Though it appears as gray-tone in other images, reviewers say this console does indeed arrive in a white hue. It has three drawers with silver pulls and a midcentury-inspired design.

Decor Therapy console table, $111 (reduced from $240)

Take 43% off a Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand

How stunning is this midcentury-inspired TV stand made of solid pine wood? It comes in three colors and has a cable management system. It fits TVs up to 64 inches.

Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand, $211 (reduced from $369)

This Best Choice Products 4-piece wicker patio conversation set is 25% off

We love the boho-feel of this loveseat, coffee table and two-chair wicker patio set. It comes with weather-resistant cushions.

Choose from two colors.

Best Choice Products four-piece wicker patio conversation set, $450 (reduced from $600)

Lift-top coffee table with storage: $100



This black coffee table has so much to offer, with a built-in storage compartment and a lift-up tabletop that brings drinks or work closer to you.

Lift-top coffee table with storage, $100 (reduced from $160)

Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman: $190



This leather storage ottoman features a sleek contemporary design. It provides plenty of storage space for extra blankets or other items.

Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman, $190 (regularly $228)

Great Deal Furniture Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman: $238



This upholstered chair and ottoman set is on sale at Amazon right now.

It has an elegant design with diamond stitching on the backrest and nailhead accents along the arms. The ottoman footrest is made of high-density foam so that it won't flatten down with use.

Great Deal Furniture Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman, $238 (reduced from $421)

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set: $110



This three-piece conversation bistro set is an excellent option for anyone looking for simple, budget-friendly patio furniture. This wicker set includes two chairs and a small outdoor table. It's perfect for smaller patios.

Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set, $110 (reduced from $160)

