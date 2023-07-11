Shop our favorite Amazon Prime Day 2023 pet deals: Pet cameras, automatic feeders and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially here -- and it's perfect opportunity to spoil your pet. Right now, you can score fantastic deals on high-quality products for your beloved furry companions. Amazon is currently featuring a wide range of top-rated items on sale for dogs, cats and other pets at irresistible prices. Discover incredible discounts on pet monitoring cameras, pet feeders and other must-have accessories that pet owners rave about.

Shop amazing Prime Day deals from Wild One, Petcube and more brands.

Embark breed and health DNA test for dogs: $127

This dog DNA kit tests for over 200 health risks and provides actionable insights to inform your pup's care. Also learn your dog's breed.

Embark breed and health DNA test for dogs, $127 (reduced from $199)

ChomChom pet hair remover: $20

Remove pet hair from your furniture, bedding and more with this handy battery-free device. Simply roll it across any pet hair and empty the device with the press of a button.

ChomChom pet hair remover, $20 with coupon (reduced from $32)

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $30

Check in on your pet while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts.

If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.

Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)

Furbo dog camera: $145 with Prime

If you're willing to spend a bit more on a pet camera, consider the Furbo. This camera can help you stay connected with your pets while you're away from home. It features two-way audio and wide-angle video. The best part? You can use the Furbo app to toss your pet treats. You can even create a custom voice recording to play when the Furbo dispenses treats for your pet.

The app sends you alerts when your furry friend is running, barking, moving around or appears to be throwing up. You even get a cute video diary of your pet's alone time at the end of the day.

Furbo dog camera, $145 with Prime (reduced from $210)

Petlibro automatic cat feeder: $49 with Prime



The Petlibro automatic cat feeder features a stainless-steel feeding bowl and twist-lock lid. Owners can set automated feeding schedules and portion sizes. It plugs into the wall with a USB-C adapter and uses D batteries as a backup power source.

Petlibro automatic cat feeder, $49 with Prime (reduced from $90)

Apple AirTags: $88

Apple AirTags are great for tracking your keys and luggage, but many pet owners also use the devices to track their pets. You can attach one to their collar with an AirTag compatible collar and track their location from your smartphone.

These tiny trackers send out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Even if your own phone isn't handy, you (and only you) can locate these trackers on an Apple "Find My" map. If your iPhone is handy, it can lead you straight to the tagged item via the phone's "Precision Finding" feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models). This is helpful in instances of pet theft, or simply if you dog breaks out of the backyard.

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $88 (reduced from $99)

Apple AirTags are water-resistant and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery.

You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four-pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon.

Apple AirTag, $29 (reduced from $30)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $199



If you have a pet at home that sheds, a robot vacuum can help you keep up with loose pet hair without having to manually vacuum. The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the robot vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $199 (reduced from $274)

Wild One dog harness: $40



Pick up this cute new harness for your furry friend. The harness includes two D-rings on the back and one on the chest. It's easily adjustable at both the neck and back areas to provide a secure fit for your four-legged friend.

Pricing varies by color and size.

Wild One dog harness set, $37 (reduced from $48)



Lesure calming flower dog bed: $28 and up



This calming, flower-shaped bed provides 360-degree ergonomic support and features a soft, sherpa lining. This calming dog bed comes in four stylish colors and three sizes. Pricing varies by size and color. Be sure to add the 10% off coupon when you add the item to your cart.

Lesure memory calming flower dog bed, $28 and up (reduced from $33 and up)

Petkit Pura X self-cleaning litter box: $399 (save $400)

The Petkit Pura X is a self-cleaning litter box that features thermal, weight and infrared sensor to keep the box clean and your cats safe. Owners can also get alerts about their cats usage and activity. The litter box can self-clean for up to 10 days without being emptied.

Petkit Pura X self-cleaning litter box, $399 (reduced from $799)

Zesty Paws dog supplements: Save up to 30% on top-rated pet supplements

Zesty Paws makes a ton of popular supplements for dogs (and they're even picky dog approved, according to my own dog, Harley). Right now, you can save on the brand's bestselling dog supplements, including calming bites, allergy bites and more during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

Save on Zesty Paws pet products

Petkit pet backpack: $53



Take kitty out of the house in this pet backpack with a tinted window and plenty of ventilation. It even has a built-in fan. Find it in six colors and prints.

Petkit pet backpack, $53 (reduced from $70)

Lesure 2-in-1 pet backpack and travel carrier: $42

This TSA-approved pet carrier doubles as a backpack. The carrier features breathable mesh walls, four self-locking zippers and a built-in safety leash so that you can feel confident that your furry friend is secure. The two-in-one carrier can attach to your luggage, be worn as a backpack or carried with standard pet carrier handles. It's suitable for dogs or cats up to 15 pounds.

Lesure 2-in-1 pet backpack and travel carrier, $42 (reduced from $58)

Who can participate in Prime Day 2023?



Amazon Prime Day deals have historically been available only to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who have never been Amazon Prime members can get a 30-day free trial.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes much more than access to Prime Day deals: You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.

You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below.

