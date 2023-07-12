Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung and more on sale for Day 2

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is still going on. That means you still have time to score some great deals on top-rated smartwatches at Amazon now. If you want your wrist to be loaded up with the latest and greatest smartwatches from top brands such as Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more, keep reading.

Amazon's deals on these customer-loved models from the Apple Watch 8 to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 are great! But they won't last forever. Prime Day ends on July 12 at 11:59 p.m. PDT, so grab your items and checkout while you still can.

Below, find the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals from Apple, Samsung, Garmin and more brands. Plus, learn more about their cool and innovative features, including heart monitoring, fitness tracking, GPS and so much more.

The best smartwatch deals during Amazon Prime Day 2023

Ready for a new smartwatch? Shop these amazing Amazon Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals now.

Apple Watch Series 8: $280

Apple via Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant with advanced heart monitoring features. It has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.) It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects where the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $280 (reduced from $399)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $151

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $151 (reduced from $280)

Amazfit Bip 3: $45



Amazon

What's so great about the Amazfit Bip 3? It features a colorful 1.69-inch screen to display incoming calls and texts. It's loaded with sensors, too, to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep quality and stress levels. You can even take it swimming with you -- the Amazfit Bip 3 is IP68 water-resistant.

Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout to get the best price on this Android- and iPhone-compatible smartwatch.

Amazfit Bip 3, $45 (reduced from $60)

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: $350

Amazon

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus offers advanced heart and health tracking. The smartwatch samples your heart rate multiple times per second and lets you know if it stays too high or too low when you're resting. It also helps gauge how hard you work during activities, even while swimming. Garmin recently introduced an ECG app, which is available on the Venu 2 Plus.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus, $350 (reduced from $450)

Fitbit Charge 5: $100

Amazon

The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.

The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a seven-day battery life on a single charge.

Fitbit Charge 5, $100 (reduced from $150)

Garmin Vivoactive 4

Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive is an excellent device for fitness enthusiasts -- and for a limited time you can get it for 48% off on Amazon.

This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $170 with Prime (reduced from $330)

