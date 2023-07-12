Amazon Prime Day deal: Snag a Kindle Paperwhite for $90
If you've been itching to head to the pool and catch up on your summer beach reads, you may want to invest in a Kindle. Right now, one of the most popular models, the Kindle Paperwhite, is on sale now as part of Amazon Prime Day.
The Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life.
Reviewers rave about the device, giving it a 4.7 star rating on Amazon. One verified purchaser says, "The lightweight and compact design of the Kindle Paperwhite make it incredibly portable. I can easily slip it into my bag and take it with me wherever I go." They add that "navigating through the Kindle interface is intuitive and user-friendly."
Note that you must be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal.
Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $90 with Prime (reduced from $140)
Best Prime Day deals on Kindles at Amazon
Shop the best deals during the Amazon Prime Day sale on Kindle e-readers. These Kindles all have a four-star rating and higher, with tons of positive customer reviews.
Kindle (2022): $65
The basic Kindle e-reader is the lightest and most compact Kindle. It features a six-inch, 300 ppi high-resolution display designed to provide a glare-free, paper-like experience. It offers 16 GB of storage and a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge.
Kindle (2022), $65 with Prime (reduced from $100)
Kindle Kids: $75
The Kindle Kids e-reader is built specifically to encourage reading. It does not have games, ads or videos like other tablets, so it will reduce distractions for young readers. The Kindle Kids comes with a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books. There are four cover options to choose from, including solid colors and fun prints.
Kindle Kids, $75 with Prime (reduced from $120)
Kindle Paperwhite: $90
The Kindle Paperwhite is one of the most popular Kindle models. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life.
Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) (ad-supported), $90 with Prime (reduced from $140)
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $125
The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offers everything in the Kindle Paperwhite, plus wireless charging, an auto-adjusting front light and 32 GB of storage.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, $125 with Prime (reduced from $190)
Kindle Paperwhite Kids: $105
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is one of the most popular Kindle models for children. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with a free one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books.
Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8 GB), $105 (reduced from $160)
