Amazon just dropped the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to the lowest price we've ever seen ahead of Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This is huge -- the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is deeply discounted now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

If you've been waiting for the price to drop on the coveted smartwatch, now is your chance. The stylish wearable is one of the top smartwatches of 2023 and it's on sale today for just $199. That's a big deal -- the smart device is rarely this affordable. (The 4.5-star-rated Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also on sale for $70 off.)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just dropped to $199

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features 10W smart-charging capabilities -- a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It includes an advanced workout algorithm and sleep-tracking technology.

The watch features an advanced bioactive sensor that can collect more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app. You can get the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 for $199, or upgrade to the larger 44mm size for $229.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $199 (reduced from $270)

More early Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals

While this Samsung deal is amazing, it might not fit your budget or your needs. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best smartwatches of 2023 that you can save on now. These top-rated wearables have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

Apple Watch Series 8: $351

Apple via Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects where the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $351 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Ultra: $780

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (reduced from $799)

Google Pixel Watch: $350



Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch features a round face with customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The Watch includes the Google Home App to adjust your thermostat or connect to your smart home devices. Users can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from their connected phone.

The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. Google advised that fall detection will be available in 2023. The watch comes with a free six-month subscription to Fitbit premium and three months of YouTube Premium.

The Pixel Watch comes in black, silver and gold.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $350

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi + LTE), $351 (reduced from $400)

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $270



Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45 mm case is more than $50 off right now at Amazon. This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Available in a variety of colors. The price listed below is for the black watch (pictured).

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $270 (reduced from $330)

Fitbit Charge 5: $139



Amazon

The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.

The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a seven-day battery life on a single charge. Right now, you'll score the best deal on the Fitbit Charge 5 in Lunar White.

Fitbit Charge 5, $139 (reduced from $150)

Amazfit Bip 3: $55



Amazon

What's so great about the Amazfit Bip 3? It features a colorful 1.69-inch screen to display incoming calls and texts. It's loaded with sensors, too, to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep quality, and stress levels. You can even take it swimming with you -- the Amazfit Bip 3 is IP68 water resistant.

Amazfit Bip 3, $55 after coupon (reduced from $60)

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.

Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on July 10.

There's no need to wait until then to score great deals, though. Check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family.

