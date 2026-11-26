A Thanksgiving storm brought foul weather to the East Coast and Midwest on Thursday, causing major power outages, disrupting holiday travel and prompting the historic postponement of New York City's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Nearly 900,000 customers were without power Thursday evening across the Midwest and Northeast, according to the utility tracking website PowerOutage.us. Of those, more than 200,000 customers were without electricity in Pennsylvania, along with more than 150,000 in Virginia and more than 100,000 in Missouri.

By Thursday evening, more than 2,000 flights to or from U.S. destinations had been delayed and more than 420 were canceled, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

The storm hammered sections of the East Coast with torrential rain, high winds and flooding. All of New Jersey was under a state of emergency, declared by Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Wednesday night, as were parts of New York, following a declaration from Gov. Kathy Hochul. The weather service posted wind advisories from northern Georgia to most of the mid-Atlantic to southern New England.

Two men kayak down Hampton Boulevard as rain continues to fall, flooding streets and stranding drivers, on Thanksgiving morning, in Norfolk, Va. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

Stormy weather creates havoc in New York City

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday morning that two people had to be rescued from their cars because of flooding. He cautioned people not to attempt to walk, bike or drive through flooded areas.

"We want to remind everyone to stay safe and there is no destination worth your safety," Mamdani said Thursday morning.

The New York City Emergency Management agency reported that the city received 1.5 to 2 inches of rain on Thanksgiving, with some parts seeing up to 3 inches. High tides brought flooding to the city's coastal areas, including portions of Staten Island and Long Island.

A person wears a poncho in high winds and rain during a Thanksgiving Day storm in New York City on Nov. 26, 2026. Adam Gray / Reuters

Central Park was seeing wind gusts higher than 30 mph, the agency said, while LaGuardia Airport recorded winds of 56 mph.

Macy's postponed the annual Thanksgiving parade until Saturday because of concerns about how the parade's massive balloons would fare in the wind-swept canyons between Manhattan's skyscrapers.

A car is seen stalled out in flood waters in Far Rockaway in New York City, on Nov. 26, 2026. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A high school marching band from Pearland, Texas, near Houston, said it raised a staggering $350,000 to allow its 500 members to stay in New York City for two extra nights.

"This was quite a challenge for us, and there was a very frantic and large call to action to our community to let the kids stay here and finish it out," Ryan Demkovich, the director of the Pride of Pearland Marching Band for Pearland High School, told CBS News Thursday.

Visitors who had traveled to New York to attend the parade were forced to make last-minute changes to their travel plans. Amanda Anderson, a Florida-based makeup artist who was hired to do makeup for parade performers, told CBS News New York she was able to rebook her flights so she could stay an extra day.

A child stands in front of a chain-link fence looking towards idle parade floats in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo

"I was in Macy's, actually, when I found out, and I look up and there was like three girls crying already," Anderson said when she learned the parade had been postponed. "People were sitting down, very somber. It was an experience."

Major roadways flooded, holiday travel disrupted

The storm flooded coastal villages and cities from North Carolina through New Jersey as the high tide rolled in Thursday morning. Roads were closed and emergency workers were rescuing people from cars stranded in water.

Avalon, New Jersey, was seeing some of the worst flooding in its history, Borough of Avalon Business Administrator Scott J. Wahl said.

"Not quite Hurricane Sandy," Wahl said of the benchmark storm for his village on the far south of New Jersey's Atlantic coast.

Floodwaters washed debris over the road next to the shore and a few drivers had to be rescued after driving around barricades and into floodwaters, but no injuries were reported, Wahl said.

Heavy rain and strong winds from a powerful coastal storm cause flooding across streets in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Nov. 26, 2026. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

Lance Miller, 54, said that floods in his neighborhood of Ocean City, a small coastal town in New Jersey, are about a foot deep and that driving to the nearest grocery store would probably "destroy your car."

"I wouldn't do that, I'm a car guy," said Miller. "You're gonna have a good foot of water that you'd have to drive through."

Miller, who has his Thanksgiving Day meal preparations set, said he would be staying indoors and have dinner with his wife and daughter. But he said that some of his friends in the area were "not so lucky" and had flooding inside their homes.

"So they're dealing with cleanup, you know," he said.

Flooding in Margate City, New Jersey, on Nov. 26, 2026. Margate City Fire Department

The Margate City Fire Department near Atlantic City, New Jersey, posted a video on Facebook of water pouring through the city's streets on a gray day even before heavy rains started.

A firefighter there said the tide was coming in ferociously and it was still an hour before its peak. Water closed in on steps to houses, and businesses had sandbags piled in front of their doors.

A stretch of U.S. Route 30, a major artery that goes into Atlantic City, was shuttered in both directions due to heavy flooding, the Absecon Police Department reported.

"Please stay off the roads until conditions improve," Absecon police said. "Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways or around barricades."

Chester County Hospital in West Chester, Pennsylvania, sustained a partial power outage on Thursday afternoon, but power was restored before patients had to be transported to other facilities.

Residents of the Pennsylvania community of Springfield Township north of Philadelphia were asked to temporarily evacuate out of caution after a tree fell on a propane tank, local officials said. That evacuation advisory was later lifted.

The storm prompted the temporary closure of some coastal highways and bridges. The nearly 18-mile Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel over the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia was closed for several hours Thursday morning because of high winds, while NC 12, the only highway connecting Hatteras Island on the North Carolina Outer Banks to the mainland, was closed after seawater breached the dunes again and covered the two-lane highway.

In Maryland, nearly 2 million water customers in Montgomery and Prince George's counties were asked to conserve water because of intermittent power disruptions associated with the storm.