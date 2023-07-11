Amazon Prime Day Yeti deal: Score a Yeti Rambler on sale
Everyone loves a Yeti tumbler -- or should we say, Yeti Rambler? It has the only drink lid that uses magnets to keep your drink locked down. Whether you're drinking beer, water, coffee or tea, this Yeti cup will keep your drinks at the right temperature. With a 4.8-star rating and almost 850,000 reviews, you can't go wrong with the 30-ounce Yeti Rambler.
Get the Yeti deal now:
Yeti Rambler 30-ounce stainless steel vacuum-insulated tumbler, $38 (reduced from $45)
Not a fan of the black? There are so many colors to choose from: 32, to be exact. Each tumbler is coated with DuraCoat that won't fade, peel or crack with extended use, and also makes the cup grippier. It's BPA-free, dishwasher safe and all Yeti tumblers are designed to fit into your car's cupholder.
It's a great Amazon Prime Day deal that you should take advantage of now.
Yeti Rambler 30-ounce tumbler
With the Yeti MagSlider lid and a double-wall insulation and a 18/8 stainless steel body, the Yeti Rambler can take a beating and still keep your drinks at the right temperature. Each cup holds 30 ounces and is over 7.5 inches tall. And since it's on sale now for Prime Day 2023, you have nothing to lose.
Yeti Rambler 30-ounce stainless steel vacuum-insulated tumbler, $38 (reduced from $45)
Other great water bottles in 2023
Explore the best water bottles now. We found top-rated options that look good and keep water ice cold.
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz.)
Check these links to see which Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler colors are in stock on the Stanley website and on Amazon.
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (40 oz.), $45
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz.)
Not looking for a mug as huge as the 40-ounce? Then opt for a 30-ounce tumbler. Many colors are sold out too, but it's currently available in the new spring hues jade (pictured) and citron.
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate tumbler (30 oz.), $35
Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle (32 oz.)
The reviewer-loved Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle is made of professional-grade stainless steel and has wide opening for a faster fill. It keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. Choose from 12 colors, plus you can personalize it with graphics or text. This orange hue is currently on sale.
Hydro Flask 32 oz. wide mouth bottle, $45
Yeti Yonder water bottle (1L)
If you're looking for a lightweight water bottle for your outdoor adventures, check out Yeti's newest model. This plastic water bottle is shatter resistant and comes in two sizes. The larger is pictured. Find it in four colors.
Yeti Yonder 1L water bottle, $25
Under Armour Playmaker water bottle (64 oz.)
If you're planning a long workout and don't want to keep refilling your water bottle, the Playmaker water jug from Under Armour is a great option. With an impressive 64-ounce capacity, this water jug does not mess around when it comes to hydration.
The double-wall foam insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours, while the leak-resistant flip-top lid minimizes the risk of accidental spills. The ergonomic handle and non-slip side grip make the tasks of drinking from and carrying around this behemoth bottle much easier.
Under Armour Playmaker 64 oz. water bottle, $27
Welly Traveler (28 oz.)
The Welly Traveler features triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up 24 hours or hot for up to 14 hours. It's made with with premium-grade stainless steel, natural bamboo, silicone and BPA-free plastic. It also comes with a removable infuser, making it an excellent choice for athletes that prefer naturally flavored infused water.
Welly Traveler 28 oz. water bottle, $40
BlenderBottle Classic V2 shaker bottle (28 oz.)
The BlenderBottle is a favorite among gym-goers. It comes with a shaker ball to help mix up mix-ins such as pre-workout or protein powders.
BlenderBottle Classic 28 oz. V2 shaker bottle, $11
S'well stainless steel bottle (17 oz.)
All sorts of S'well drinkware is currently on sale at Amazon, including this steel bottle.
This 17-ounce S'well water bottle with a twist-off lid has a user-friendly mouth; it won't suddenly dump water onto your face when you tip it, but it's still wide enough to easily fill with ice.
This bottle will fit most standard-sized cup holders, and reviewers note that its size and shape make it easy to hold. It's BPA-free and composed of stainless steel. With triple-layered insulation, S'well bottles are designed to keep beverages cold for up to 36 hours, and hot for up to 18.
S'well stainless 17 oz. steel bottle, $23 after coupon (reduced from $35)
