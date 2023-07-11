Prime Day deal: Stock up on Maybelline Lash Sensational mascara for $8 at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The TikTok-viral Maybelline New York Lash Sensational washable mascara is on sale now for Amazon Prime Day 2023. It's beloved by reviewers for its volumizing, full-fan effects at drug store prices. See what all the fuss is about.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational washable mascara

Amazon

This mascara features an exclusive fanning brush with ten layers of bristles, designed to reveal every layer of your lashes for a full-fan effect. You can achieve the appearance of longer and voluminous lashes without worrying about clumping. Not only that, but this mascara has been ophthalmologist-tested and is safe for contact lens wearers. Plus, it washes right off when you're ready to go to bed.

Don't just take our word for it, though. "This mascara thickens and lengthens, especially with two or three coats, and it doesn't flake. I've switched to washable, since waterproof was rough on my lashes, and I love how this mascara doesn't come off during the day and leave me with black smudges under my eyes like some other washable [mascaras] do. I've tried so many of the more expensive brands, but this has become my go-to mascara," wrote one reviewer.

Get it in blackest black, midnight black, brownish-black or very black. Rated 4.5 stars.



Maybelline Lash Sensational washable mascara, $8.09 (reduced from $12)

Other Maybelline mascaras on sale now for Amazon Prime Day 2023:

