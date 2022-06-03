Best toy and game deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking for toys for the little one in your life, there's good news: Amazon has deals on top toys, even ahead of Prime Day. Amazon/Staff

Buying gifts for children doesn't have to be a chore -- or expensive. Whether you need birthday presents, or something to keep them entertained on trips, we've got you covered. We've found popular toys on Amazon that are on sale right now, even ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Keep reading to shop for the hottest L.OL. Surprise! dolls, Squishmallows, board games and more that are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day. These toys are not just big with kids -- on Amazon, they're highly rated by grown-ups.

The best toys (and bestselling toys) on Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios: $69



Amazon

The O.M.G Movie Magic Studios provides more than 70 unboxing experiences, including 12 dolls that kids can shoot home movies with. The box even transforms into a movie set.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios, $69 (regularly $136)

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder: $29



This is one of the most buzzed-about -- and often sold-out -- toys. The bestselling Got2Glow Fairy Finder is available in pink and blue. The toy is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi, kids search for little winged BFFs wherever they roam. Once caught, they function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find -- there are 100 different ones in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (pink), $29 (reduced from $40)

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (blue), $25 (reduced from $40)

Squishmallows ultra-soft stuffed animal plush toy: $28



Squishmallow Store via Amazon

How adorable is this plush piece of sushi? The squeezable toy can be used as a pillow or a huggable friend. Not into sushi? Squishmallows come in a variety of shapes and colors.

Squishmallows ultra-soft stuffed animal plush toy, $28 (reduced from $33)

Play-Doh Slime (30-can pack): $22

Keep kids busy on rainy days with this 30-pack of Play-Doh-branded slime. Kids love this sticky, gooey, colorful compound. Individual cans make great favors for birthday parties.

Play-Doh Slime (30-can pack), $22 (reduced from $29)

Star Wars Snackin' Grogu: $42



Hasbro

If you've got a young Star Wars fan on your shopping list, here's one toy you don't want to miss: Snackin' Grogu. Kids feed so-called Baby Yoda one of four included menu items, and he reacts with sound and motion depending on how tasty -- or gross -- the food is. This toy measures roughly 9-inches tall. For ages 4 and up.

Star Wars Snackin' Grogu, $42

Catan (Settlers of Catan): $44



Amazon

One of the most popular and well-known strategy games of the last decade, Catan -- formerly known as Settlers of Catan -- is a game of building and trading, with a healthy dash of luck mixed in. If you haven't played it yet, you're really missing out. (That's not just our opinion: Amazon reviewers rate Catan 4.8 stars out of five.)

Catan (Settlers of Catan), $44 (reduced from $55)

Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop: $47



Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop makes learning fun and interactive, providing a smart way to use screen time. While Osmo offers a range of programming for all ages, this toy caters to 6- to 8-year-olds. It teaches addition and subtraction via hands-on play. In order to use it, an Osmo Base for use on a compatible iPad or Fire Tablet is required.

Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop, $47 (reduced from $60)

Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe: $17



Amazon

This relatively inexpensive Nerf blaster features a 360-degree rotating muzzle that lets you determine the path of each shot: Rounds can fire straight, curve left, curve right or down. The Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe comes with 12 rounds. Recommended for ages 14 and up.

Nerf RIval Curve Shot Sideswipe, $17 (reduced from $25)

Little Valentine refill pack for Nerf Rival (100 rounds), $13 (regularly $30)

Funko Disney Mickey and the Beanstalk Game: $17

Infuse a little Disney fun into family-game night with Mickey and the Beanstalk, a 3D, interactive board game by Funko. It's designed for kids ages 4 and up.

Funko Disney Mickey and the Beanstalk Game, Collector's Edition, $17 (reduced from $20)

Funko Disney Mickey and the Beanstalk Game, Standard Edition, $10 (reduced from $20)

UPS pullback toy truck: $19

Amazon

What little kid doesn't love the excitement of a delivery truck? This officially licensed UPS toy truck measures 5.5-inches long and 2.5-inches high.

UPS pullback toy truck, $19 (reduced from $20)

Squeakee the Balloon Dino: $43



Moose Toys/Amazon

Squeakee the Balloon Dino, designed for ages 5 to 15, performs a variety of functions -- including stomping, chomping, laughing, roaring and dancing. He even plays games such as chicken and tug-of-war.

Squeakee the Balloon Dino, $43 (reduced from $70)

Rainbow High Color Change Car: $40

MGA Entertainment/Amazon

Last holiday season, Rainbow High's colorful dolls and accessories quickly filled up wish lists. The line's color-changing car is designed to take two of its full-sized dolls on a toy-sized driving tour.

Rainbow High Color Change Car, $40 (regularly $50)

Paw Patrol Chase Adventure Cruiser Roller Coaster: $189

Amazon

Hit the road with Chase the Police Pup via this four-piece, Paw Patrol riding track that comes with platform steps, and, coolest of all, a Paw Patrol Chase coaster car that flashes lights and sounds. The car requires three AAA batteries (not included).

Paw Patrol Chase Adventure Cruiser Roller Coaster, $189 (reduced from $200)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon has not officially announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022, but it's confirmed to be in July.

Traditionally, Amazon has held its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

That said, the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale was held Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22, 2021. That's unusual timing for the sale. If Amazon chooses to repeat the early timing for its Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, it's possible that Prime Day could fall on Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Join Amazon Prime (monthly), $14.99

