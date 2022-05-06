CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

You don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2022 to shop for the best Apple MacBook deals. Amazon has Apple MacBook deals that you can shop right now.

Top products in this article:

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $950 (regularly $1,000)

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,179 (regularly from $1,249)

13" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,300 (regularly $1,499)

Apple is well-known for its laptops that combine computing power with a sleek, iconic physical design. Thanks to its solid, aluminum build, a MacBook is tough on the outside. And thanks to its macOS operating system, it's peerless on the inside, providing an environment for smooth, time-efficient workflow.

If all this has you curious about Apple MacBooks, then we're here with good news: Apple makes a laptop for everyone. Whether you're a student who needs to do homework (and stream movies), a creative who needs to see work in vivid display, a business pro who needs tons of memory storage, or an everyday user who just needs a device to comb our website to look for Amazon deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, we've found the perfect Apple MacBook laptop for you.

If you've been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to shop deals on the Apple MacBook, you don't have to wait anymore. Amazon has a selection of Apple MacBooks on sale right now.

Keep reading to discover the best Apple Macbook deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day. (P.S.: Apple MacBooks make a great gift for grads!)

Apple MacBook Air

Apple

The Apple MacBook Air is Apple's entry-level MacBook. It's a great option if you need a basic, day-to-day laptop. Boasting a 13.3-inch Retina display screen, and weighing 2.8 pounds, it's the lightest and most portable MacBook. It retains a premium feel, thanks to an aluminum body (available in silver or space gray), and backlit keyboard. It's powered by Apple's snappy M1 chip, so it will see you through basic photo editing, and light video editing. Its battery lasts up to 18 hours.

Amazon has a deal right now on the Apple MacBook Air with 256GB of storage.

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 256GB SSD), $950 (regularly $1,000)

Are you a graphic designer? Do you work in a visual medium? Then the MacBook Air model with 512GB of storage, not to mention an 8-core CPU, may be for you. This version of the laptop is better suited than the 256GB model for graphics-intensive tasks, such as photo editing and graphic design. That said, if you're willing to spend more than $1,000 on a MacBook Air, then know you'll likely be better off upgrading to the often-identically priced, 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,179 (reduced from $1,249)

The 512GB Apple MacBook Air is even less at Walmart.

Apple MacBook Air (Apple M1, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,148 (reduced from $1,249)

13" MacBook Pro

Apple

A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (3.0 pound) 13-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air. The MacBook Pro also features a customizable Apple Touch Bar.

Like the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro offers 256GB and 512GB models. We found a deal on Amazon on the 512GB version.

13" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,300 (regularly $1,499)

14" MacBook Pro

Apple

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is the latest MacBook Pro. This fifth-generation machine is where the line starts to cements its pro status. It's super-fast, and offers oodles of storage. We found an Amazon deal on the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro with a 10‑core CPU, and boasting 16GB of memory and a whopping 1TB of storage. It also offers a variety of ports that creative professionals rely on (including an SDXC card slot), and has a 3024 x 1964 Liquid Retina XDR display.

14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,419 (regularly $2,499 at Apple)

16" MacBook Pro

Apple

Is the 14-inch MacBook Pro not powerful, or big enough for you? Then try its sibling, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.

With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, even with the deal we found, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,416 (regularly $2,499 from Apple)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, traditionally, Amazon holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups

We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don't have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups:

Related content from CBS Essentials: