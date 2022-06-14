The best Instant Pot deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Want to shop the best Instant Pot deals right now? Then you better head to Amazon.

While the popular kitchen appliance often goes on sale during Amazon Prime Day, there's no need to wait for the mega-sales event coming in July to get cooking with an Instant Pot. We found a number of top-rated Instant Pots on sale right now.

Top products in this article:

Join Amazon Prime, $14.99 per month

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $95 (reduced from $130)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $190 (reduced from $200)

Instant Pot cookers are a relatively hands-off way to throw together snacks and meals in minutes. The kitchen appliance is versatile enough to make soups, roast meats and even bake delicious desserts and breads.

The best Instant Pot deals at Amazon in June 2022

Amazon has the best Instant Pot deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Read on to get all the deals. And look for the recipes that we've featured below, too. You can try them out in your new Instant Pot!

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart): $100

Instant Pot via Amazon

This 9-in-1 model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. You get two other tricks, too: a sterilizer; and, a sous-vide function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature.

The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $95 (reduced from $130)

Recipe to try:

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart): $190

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. The Instant Pot Duo comes with a multi-level, air-fryer basket.

If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp can do all of these things: air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, bake, broil, roast, steam, sauté, proof, sous-vide cook and warm food.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (8 quart), $190 (reduced from $200 with coupon)

Recipe to try:

Duo Crisp chicken wings (from Instant Pot Cooking)

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer: $220

Instant Pot via Amazon

As you can see from the picture above, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn't a pot. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch of tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.)

This 10-in-1 appliance can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven and a rotisserie.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, $230 (reduced from $280)

The Instant Omni Pro has 14 total functions, including the ability to proof cook and split cook.

Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1, $300

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart): $200

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat French fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, and so much more.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $200 (reduced from $250)

Recipe to try:

Fried pickles (from The Tasty Travelers)

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart): $79



Instant Pot via Amazon

If you're seeking the classic Instant Pot experience, then this may be the one for you. The Instant Pot Duo is basically seven appliances in one: an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. It has 13 customizable programs, too.

The Instant Pot Duo features dual-pressure settings: high, for speedy cooking; and low, for you-really-don't-want-to-overcook-this cooking.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart), $79 (reduced from $100)

Recipe to try:

Philly cheesesteak (from The Salty Marshmallow)

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart): $79

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Nova is similar to the Instant Pot Duo in that it's a seven-function appliance. The Duo Nova comes with a lid that automatically seals your machine, and features a quick-release button for letting steam out.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart), $79 (reduced from $100)

Recipe to try:

Sausage and shells with spinach and artichoke hearts (from Jeffrey Eisner)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart): $110



Instant Pot via Amazon

Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus, the Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous-vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baking.

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite Instant Pot recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover (to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop).

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart), $110 (reduced from $130)

Recipes to try:

Taco mac and cheese (from Audrey Johns)

More Instant Pot models to consider

Though not currently on sale, the following Instant Pot models are popular and well-loved by reviewers.

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Kohl's

The Instant Pot Ultra is a 10-in-1 product. It has updates such as altitude adjustment, and a steam-release reset button.

"Even if you don't cook a lot or have a wide range of cooking skills, the LCD panel really takes the mystery out of the pressure cooking cycle which is not available on the Duo or Lux models," reads a verified-purchase review on Amazon. "Maybe the extra settings will entice novice cooks to try new things."

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (8 quart), $160

Recipe to try:

Pork carnitas tacos (from Julie Hartigan)

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo (6 quart)



Instant Pot via Amazon

Find all of the convenience of an Instant Pot Duo wrapped up in an adorable Star Wars-themed package. This Star Wars Duo Pot features 14 smart cooking programs.

You can also get this Instant Pot Duo in several other Star Wars themes, including Darth Vader and Storm Trooper.

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo (6 quart), $95 and up

Recipe to try:

Easy Instant Pot recipe book

Amazon

Professional chefs and home chefs alike have gotten creative with this popular kitchen appliance. You can find countless recipes designed for the Instant Pot, available in cookbooks and online. If you're looking for a big collection of great recipes you can make in an Instant Pot, check out the 4.5-star-rated book "Party in an Instant Pot: 75+ Insanely Easy Instant Pot Recipes from the Editors of Delish."

"Party in an Instant Pot: 75+ Insanely Easy Instant Pot Recipes from the Editors of Delish," $25

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, Amazon traditionally holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Join Amazon Prime, $14.99 per month

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups

We think Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going to have some great deals, but you don't have to wait until the end of July to find them. Amazon is slashing prices on a bunch of products right now. Here are all of our Amazon Prime Day deal roundups: