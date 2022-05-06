CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple Watches are on sale at Amazon now. If you planned on waiting until Amazon Prime Day 2022 to buy a deeply discounted Apple Watch, wait no further. We've found the best Apple Watch deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

If you're an Apple iOS-friendly household, then getting an Apple Watch is a no-brainer. The wearable pairs seamlessly with your Apple iPhone, Apple MacBook, Apple iPad and Apple AirPods.

The Apple Watch is on sale right now at Amazon. We found deals on the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch SE and more, all ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Keep reading to shop the best Apple Watch deals right now.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $329 and up

Right now, you can save $70 on Amazon on the GPS version of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 – and up. On Amazon, prices and availability may vary depending on the color of the watch. We also saw a deal on the 41mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular: Some colors are going for $429 right now -- that's down from the $499 Apple list price.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm): $359 and up

The larger, somewhat weightier 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale on Amazon for up to $70 off its list price. Again, prices and availability may vary depending on color.

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm): $199 and up

Though it's not the latest model, the GPS-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 has plenty of cool going for it. It's water-resistant to 30 meters, monitors your heart rate and even sends you irregular heart rhythm notifications. It works as an altimeter, and has an emergency SOS feature that'll allow you to alert your emergency contacts when necessary.

Apple Watch SE (40mm): $230 and up

The water-resistant Apple Watch SE boasts a Retina display that's 30% larger than one offered by the Series 3.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) (refurbished): $275

The predecessor of the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 6 comes in two cases sizes: 40mm and 44mm (versus 41mm and 45 mm for the Series 7). Its always-on display is brighter than that of the less-expensive Apple Watch 3.

The Series 6 comes in several colors, and you can choose between cases made of aluminum, stainless steel or titanium.

Apple itself no longer sells the Apple Watch Series 6, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a brand-new, in-package model that's cheaper than Amazon's price on the state-of-the-art Apple Watch Series 7. But if you're willing to go for a refurbished watch, then you can find Apple Watch Series 6 deals on Amazon. Prices may vary by color.

Shop Apple Watch band deals on Amazon

Don't forget to accessorize! Your Apple Watch band doesn't have to be boring. It can reflect your personal style. Check out these Apple Watch bands on sale at Amazon now.

Apple Watch modern buckle band

This official Apple Watch band is made with soft, buttery Granada leather. It features a durable, stretch-resistant layer that Apple says is the same material NASA used to make the landing airbags for the Mars rover spacecraft.

The watch band is compatible with 42mm and 44mm Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch sport loop band

This breathable sports watch band has a hook-and-loop fastener for easy adjustment. This official Apple Watch accessory comes in six colors, and works with 41mm and 45mm cases. Only select colors are on sale.

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5-pack)

Grab a five-pack of these super-affordable, Apple Watch-compatible silicone bands to switch up your smartwatch look anytime. The bands come in four sizes, and seven colors. Be sure to check the coupon box to save an extra 10%.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has announced that it will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale in July 2022. While an exact date has not been announced, traditionally Amazon holds its Prime Day event in mid-to-late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held Monday, July 18 through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

