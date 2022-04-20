Samsung's 'The Frame' TV clearance: 2021 models are on sale at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung's top-rated 2021 model of "The Frame" TV is on sale now at Amazon. Prices are slashed and stock is running out on the smart TV that can double as framed art. We've found the places you can still buy the 2021 "The Frame" TV on Amazon today.

Top products in this article

Save $500 on a 75" Samsung "The Frame" TV (2021): 75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV (2021), $2,197 (regularly $2,697)

Save $200 on 65" Samsung "The Frame" TV (2021): 65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV (2021), $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

Get the latest "The Frame" 2022 model: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV (2022), $2,000

What makes Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.

That means long after you've used "The Frame's" voice command to switch off an episode of "Real Housewives," you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir. And we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

The Samsung smart TV features 4K AI upscaling and Samsung's Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio for an enhanced watching experience.

Where to get the best deal on Samsung's "The Frame"

While the Samsung site still has a few of the 2021 "The Frame" models still available, you'll get a better deal from Amazon. Samsung has plenty of 2022 "The Frame" models available now, as well. The tech and appliance brand also offers a rotating TV called "The Sero" that has similar features to "The Frame."

At the time of publishing, Amazon had all 2021 "The Frame" models in stock.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021)

Amazon has Samsung's 2021 "The Frame" smart TV models on sale right now.

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $847 (regularly $947)

50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $948 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,398

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $2,198 (regularly $2,698)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2022)

The 2022 "The Frame" has the same gorgeous quantum dot picture as last year's model, but with a new matte display that includes anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties. Like the 2021 model, the updated 2022 model intelligently upscales TV and movies to 4K.

When you're not streaming, select artwork to display, from Picasso to Basquiat, or upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to "The Frame" from your phone or a USB flash drive.

'The Frame' QLED smart TV 2022 model is available right now on the Samsung website.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV (2022), $2,000

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV (2022), $3,000

'The Sero' QLED 4K TV

Samsung's "The Sero" lets you rotate your TV just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertical for to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. Let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media full screen without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV.

43" 'The Sero' QLED 4K UHD HDR smart TV, $1,499 (regularly $1,999)

