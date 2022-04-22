The best deals under $50 at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

No matter the occasion, these Amazon gift ideas will get you inspired. Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day is coming this summer. But if you're trying to pick up a gift immediately, or just want to find something fun to brighten your day, you should know that there are plenty of great deals on Amazon right now. Here are our favorite Amazon sale finds under $50.

From a smart thermostat that will save you money on your energy bills to bagel guillotines (gadgets that help slice your breakfast every morning), here are our favorite under $50 finds on Amazon. But hurry -- these deals may not last until Prime Day.

Best finds under $50 at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50, get a $10 credit

Amazon

Amazon's best gift card deal is back. Now through June 21, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 Amazon credit when they spend $50 or more on gift cards in a single transaction. Be sure to use the code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout. (Wait three days for the credit to appear on your Amazon account.)

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50, get a $10 credit

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $39 (save $11)

Amazon

Love your new 4K TV, but hate the stock operating system that comes with it? Upgrade your streaming experience with the easy-to-use Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It boasts fast startup times, a voice remote and access to plenty of free streaming channels. Plus, its stick-based design hides behind your TV, so it won't clutter your entertainment center.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $39 (reduced from $50)

Wyze Pan Cam: $40 (save $10)

Amazon

Keep an eye on your home when you're away with the Wyze Pan Cam. Unlike some other connected home security cameras, the 1080p Wyze Pan Cam rotates 360 degrees left to right, and features a 93-degree vertical range, to capture action all over the room it's in. The camera also offers color night vision, two-way audio and motion and sound detection.

Wyze Pan Cam, $40 (reduced from $50)

JBL Clip 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $40 (save $10)

Amazon

The JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker streams high-quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, and easily attaches to a backpack. It makes a great Bluetooth speaker to take to the beach or pool.

JBL Clip 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $40 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Smart Thermostat: $48 (save $12)

Amazon

Save money on your air-conditioning bills this summer with an Energy Star certified, voice-controlled Amazon Smart Thermostat. (A C-wire is required for installation.)

Making this deal even sweeter: Your utility company may offer a rebate on smart thermostats, making this purchase entirely free. See Amazon's website for more details.

Amazon Smart Thermostat, $48 (save $12)

Kasa Smart Light Strip: $39 (save $31)

Amazon

You can save big on the Kasa Smart Light Strip at Amazon right now. Great for adding dramatic flair to any room (or adding a backlight to your TV), this 6.6-foot strip features millions of dimmable colors and voice controls. There's a 4-pronged connector on the end of the strip, so you can increase the length up to 33 feet. You can also trim the strip along the marked lines for a perfect, custom fit.

(More Kasa smart-home products are on sale at Amazon right now, including the Kasa smart light bulb 2 pack ($17 after coupon) and the Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4 pack ($25) and the Kasa 2K HD Smart Baby Monitor ($32).)

Kasa Smart Light Strip (6.6 foot), $39 after coupon (reduced from $70)

Kasa Smart Light Bulb (2 pack), $17 after coupon (reduced from $25)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer: $50 (save $10)

Amazon

If you the convenience of air frying, but you don't have the counter space for yet another kitchen appliance, check out the 4.6-star-rated Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-quart air fryer. Amazon reviewers rave about it, noting that it's the perfect size for a one- or two-person household. The white version is on sale for $10 off right now at Amazon.

(Not the right air fryer for you? Check out our rundown of the best air fryer deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.)

Dash Tasti-Crisp mini air fryer, $50 (reduced from $60)

The Original Bagel Guillotine: $22 (save $4)

Amazon

Looking for something to pair that cup of coffee with? You can make every day a bagel day with this bagel guillotine, which cuts bagels without squishing them. Find this handy device in four colors.

The Original Bagel Guillotine, $22 (reduced from $26)

Urban Kangaroo DIY bath bomb kit: $30 (save $10)

Urban Kangaroo via Amazon

This kit by Urban Kangaroo includes all the dry ingredients, plus essential oils, spray bottle, molds and step-by-step instructions to make 12 bath bombs, plus fun wrapping paper and stickers for gifting your creations.

Urban Kangaroo DIY bath bomb DIY kit, $30 (reduced from $40)

Auraglow teeth-whitening pen: $16 after coupon (save $7)

Auraglow via Amazon

This portable whitening pen makes it easy to brighten your smile on the go. It contains mint-flavored 35% carbamide peroxide whitening gel that can break down coffee, wine and soda stains without any of the hassle of plastic strips.

Auraglow teeth-whitening pen, $16 after coupon (regularly $23)

Off Topic adult party game: $30 (save $10)

Amazon

To play this game, a card is drawn to set the topics, and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it's so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren't usually into game night.

Off Topic adult party game, $30 (reduced from $40)

More Amazon finds under $50

These Amazon find aren't on sale right now, but they still make great gifts under $50.

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon

This round Amazon Echo smart speaker is the latest model. Use it to voice-control your home, make calls hands-free, ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm, and more.

Amazon Echo Dot, $50

LapGear home office lap desk

Amazon

This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation, thanks to its durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad.

LapGear home office lap desk, $40

Corkcicle coffee mug

Amazon

The Corkcicle 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is an excellent gift for the coffee drinker on the go.

Corkcicle coffee mug, $35

Coffee Beanery coffee gift set

Coffee Beanery via Amazon

Looking for the perfect gift for someone who loves coffee? This 4.6-star-rated gift set from Michigan-based Coffee Beanery features 12 single-pot coffee samplers (1.75 oz. each, makes about four cups) in a gift box. Flavors include Breakfast Blend, Chocolate Raspberry, S'mores, Michigan Cherry and more.

Coffee Beanery coffee gift set (12 pc.), $41

Capri Blue Volcano candle

Amazon

Find this Anthropologie-favorite candle at Amazon in a white glass. Its tropical-fruit-and-sugared-citrus scent is an escape to warmer climes.

Capri Blue Volcano candle, $34

Ecowish Sherpa jacket

Amazon

Cozy up in this faux shearling teddy coat that's available in a range of colors.

Ecowish Sherpa jacket, $20 and up

Goodthreads soft cotton quarter-zip sweater

Amazon

Buy them this affordable, 100% cotton quarter-zip in every hue. It has ribbing at the collar and comes in 18 colors.

Goodthreads soft cotton quarter-zip sweater, $11 and up

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has not officially announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Traditionally, Amazon has held its Prime Day event in mid- to late July. If this scheduling holds true, it would suggest that Prime Day 2022 will be held on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

That said, the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale was held Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22, 2021. That's unusual timing for the sale. If Amazon chooses to repeat the early timing for its Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, it's possible that Prime Day could fall on Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Be sure to check back here for the latest info on the Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates.

