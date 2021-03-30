Can Booster Shots Affect Mammograms? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions
Some experts recommend that you wait 4-6 weeks after your last COVID shot before getting a mammogram.
Some experts recommend that you wait 4-6 weeks after your last COVID shot before getting a mammogram.
The city of Worcester is advising residents to wear masks indoors again.
A growing number of Massachusetts school districts are suggesting, but not mandating that students put masks on, since COVID-19 numbers are climbing.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your questions about the coronavirus vaccine.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your questions about the coronavirus vaccine.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your questions about the coronavirus vaccine.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your questions about the coronavirus vaccine.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your questions about the coronavirus vaccine.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.
Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and these organizations are available to help.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is bringing back their fundraising walk this Saturday in Brighton.
There were 30 additional deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.
There is one more hurdle: The CDC must decide whether to formally recommend the booster for this age group.
The CDC says 40% of high school students have reported poor mental health during the pandemic.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 8.48%.
More than 3,000 babies die from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS in the U.S. every year.
Some experts recommend that you wait 4-6 weeks after your last COVID shot before getting a mammogram.
Some babies in the neonatal intensive care unit are subjected to blood draws multiple times a day.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and these organizations are available to help.
Dr. Mallika Marshall talks to Massachusetts General Hospital child psychologist Dr. Ellen Braaten about questions you can ask your child if you're concerned about them and their behavior.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is bringing back their fundraising walk this Saturday in Brighton.
WBZ TV's Levan Reid reports.
Worcester officials have asked residents to wear masks indoors as the seven-day daily average case count climbs. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
Crews in Chelsea have begun removing a pile of debris that is contaminated with asbestos on Friday.
Zelle is now a favorite for thieves because once the money is transferred out, it's nearly impossible to get back.
Hazardous construction material was dumped in Chelsea last July and had been sitting next to a public housing development.
Chelsea residents became concerned after learning the state Department of Transportation dumped a pile of construction material with asbestos in it outside their window.
The Department of Transportation dumped the contaminated material near a housing complex without telling anyone.
While the hearing did reveal some detail, a lot still remains a mystery.
Airline dissatisfaction is taking off, and lawmakers have noticed.
With gas prices rising, deviation from the party line is a growth stock these days.
Jon says abortion rights, like so many other issues, has "become grotesquely politicized, just like another once-accepted public health standard, the right of the state to require vaccinations."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined Jon Keller this week to discuss a range of political topics.
Inflation did not hurt the casino business in Massachusetts.
Robots at Top Notch Distributors are giving current employees a big boost.
Robots at Top Notch Distributors are giving current employees a big boost. WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.
The yearly rate of U.S. inflation fell to 8.3% in April, compared to a historic 8.5% in March, marking the first decline since August. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Mike Armstrong, Senior Managing Partner at Armstrong Advisory Group, talked to WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben about the fluctuating stock market.
WaterFire has been a Providence tradition for over 25 years.
The Bubble Factory is a multimedia workshop and classroom.
As Massachusetts' largest curling club, Broomstones is hotbed for talent.
One of the newest additions to the Mystic waterfront is a building blending classic style with a modern twist.
Legal Sea Foods Chefs Matt King and Patrick Keefe offer up tips on how to pick and prepare the perfect piece of fish.
The Celtics are confident that they can bounce back in Game 2 against the Heat. They need their stars to be stars.
Bruins GM Don Sweeney doesn't currently have a contract for next season.
Marcus Smart is looking to return in Game 2 against Miami, but the Celtics aren't counting on Al Horford being cleared for the game.
According to the Patriots' coaching staff, the team still hasn't decided who will play the key role of offensive play-caller when the games do begin.
Ivan Fears was not present for any of the media sessions this week, indicating that his coaching career with the Patriots has indeed come to an end after 25 seasons.
The Peterboro Basket Company has been in business since 1854.
A fishing crew spotted a majestic sight in the waters off Massachusetts this week – an orca whale.
An elderly man in Vermont had a wild encounter with a bobcat when the animal broke into his home and attacked him.
Sunday night brought the first total eclipse to the northeast in over three years.
For the first time, astronomers have captured an image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.