For the first time, astronomers have captured an image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy.

Sunday night brought the first total eclipse to the northeast in over three years.

An elderly man in Vermont had a wild encounter with a bobcat when the animal broke into his home and attacked him.

A fishing crew spotted a majestic sight in the waters off Massachusetts this week – an orca whale.

The Peterboro Basket Company has been in business since 1854.

Ivan Fears was not present for any of the media sessions this week, indicating that his coaching career with the Patriots has indeed come to an end after 25 seasons.

According to the Patriots' coaching staff, the team still hasn't decided who will play the key role of offensive play-caller when the games do begin.

Marcus Smart is looking to return in Game 2 against Miami, but the Celtics aren't counting on Al Horford being cleared for the game.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney doesn't currently have a contract for next season.

The Celtics are confident that they can bounce back in Game 2 against the Heat. They need their stars to be stars.

Legal Sea Foods Chefs Matt King and Patrick Keefe offer up tips on how to pick and prepare the perfect piece of fish.

One of the newest additions to the Mystic waterfront is a building blending classic style with a modern twist.

As Massachusetts' largest curling club, Broomstones is hotbed for talent.

The Bubble Factory is a multimedia workshop and classroom.

WaterFire has been a Providence tradition for over 25 years.

Mike Armstrong, Senior Managing Partner at Armstrong Advisory Group, talked to WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben about the fluctuating stock market.

The yearly rate of U.S. inflation fell to 8.3% in April, compared to a historic 8.5% in March, marking the first decline since August. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

Robots at Top Notch Distributors are giving current employees a big boost. WBZ-TV's Breana Pitts reports.

Inflation did not hurt the casino business in Massachusetts.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined Jon Keller this week to discuss a range of political topics.

Jon says abortion rights, like so many other issues, has "become grotesquely politicized, just like another once-accepted public health standard, the right of the state to require vaccinations."

With gas prices rising, deviation from the party line is a growth stock these days.

Airline dissatisfaction is taking off, and lawmakers have noticed.

While the hearing did reveal some detail, a lot still remains a mystery.

The Department of Transportation dumped the contaminated material near a housing complex without telling anyone.

Chelsea residents became concerned after learning the state Department of Transportation dumped a pile of construction material with asbestos in it outside their window.

Hazardous construction material was dumped in Chelsea last July and had been sitting next to a public housing development.

Zelle is now a favorite for thieves because once the money is transferred out, it's nearly impossible to get back.

Crews in Chelsea have begun removing a pile of debris that is contaminated with asbestos on Friday.

Worcester officials have asked residents to wear masks indoors as the seven-day daily average case count climbs. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is bringing back their fundraising walk this Saturday in Brighton.

Dr. Mallika Marshall talks to Massachusetts General Hospital child psychologist Dr. Ellen Braaten about questions you can ask your child if you're concerned about them and their behavior.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and these organizations are available to help.

Andrea is an energetic girl who describes herself as outgoing and artistic.

Some babies in the neonatal intensive care unit are subjected to blood draws multiple times a day.

Some experts recommend that you wait 4-6 weeks after your last COVID shot before getting a mammogram.

More than 3,000 babies die from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS in the U.S. every year.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 8.48%.

The CDC says 40% of high school students have reported poor mental health during the pandemic.

There is one more hurdle: The CDC must decide whether to formally recommend the booster for this age group.

There were 30 additional deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.

Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions.

A growing number of Massachusetts school districts are suggesting, but not mandating that students put masks on, since COVID-19 numbers are climbing.

The city of Worcester is advising residents to wear masks indoors again.

