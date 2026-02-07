Snow totals in Massachusetts for February 7, 2026

Massachusetts is being hit by more winter weather this weekend. Plowable snow is currently falling in most parts of the state on Saturday. The snow will be followed by bitter cold on Super Bowl Sunday.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Beverly 11.5"

Marblehead 10.5"

Danvers 10.3"

Dudley 6.5"

Ipswich 6.0"

Lynn 4.5"

Andover 4.0"

Barnstable 3.6"

Haverhill 3.0"

Hingham 3.0"

Shrewsbury 2.8"

Worcester 2.2"

Natick 2.0"

Reading 1.7"

Plymouth 0.5"

How much snow did Boston get?

Logan Airport reported receiving 4.2" of snow as of 1 p.m. on Saturday. Boston's Beacon Hill had received slightly more, at 4.4".