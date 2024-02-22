How do you get Paxlovid if you test positive and can't see a doctor? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

How do you get Paxlovid if you test positive and can't see a doctor?

How do you get Paxlovid if you test positive and can't see a doctor?

How do you get Paxlovid if you test positive and can't see a doctor?

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Noria asks, "How do you get Paxlovid if you test positive and can't see a doctor?"

Paxlovid is the oral antiviral medication commonly used to treat COVID-19, and it requires a prescription. It's not available over the counter. So if you test positive at home, you can call your primary care provider for advice over the phone.

If you don't have a primary care provider and live in Massachusetts, you can schedule a free telehealth visit specifically for COVID-19 treatment on the mass.gov website. Or you can go to the CVS (or here) or Walgreens websites and consult with a pharmacist to see if you're eligible for Paxlovid. Pharmacists can now prescribe Paxlovid in some cases.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.