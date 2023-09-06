Watch CBS News
Moderna says updated COVID vaccine should protect against new variant

By WBZ-News Staff

CAMBRIDGE - Moderna said its updated COVID vaccine should protect against the highly-mutated new variant.

The Cambridge-based company says testing suggests the updated vaccine generates a strong immune response. So far, only a few dozen cases of the newest variant have been identified globally.

Moderna said it shared the data with regulators and is ready to supply the updated vaccine once it gets regulatory approval. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to sign off on it before a meeting next week.

