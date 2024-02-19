Watch CBS News
Does Paxlovid really work for COVID? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

Does Paxlovid work to treat COVID-19?
Sharon on Facebook writes, "I had COVID and I took Paxlovid, but a day or so later I got rebound symptoms and felt just as bad. Why bother taking the medicine if it really doesn't work?"

Most people who take Paxlovid for the treatment of COVID do not get rebound COVID, but up to 20% of patients do. 

That doesn't mean that the drug isn't doing its job. Paxlovid helps prevent serious complications from COVID. 

So while you may have felt crummy during the rebound phase, Paxlovid helped you from getting severely ill or needing hospitalization. 

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19.

