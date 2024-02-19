Does Paxlovid really work for COVID? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Sharon on Facebook writes, "I had COVID and I took Paxlovid, but a day or so later I got rebound symptoms and felt just as bad. Why bother taking the medicine if it really doesn't work?"

Most people who take Paxlovid for the treatment of COVID do not get rebound COVID, but up to 20% of patients do.

That doesn't mean that the drug isn't doing its job. Paxlovid helps prevent serious complications from COVID.

So while you may have felt crummy during the rebound phase, Paxlovid helped you from getting severely ill or needing hospitalization.

