New England bar in San Francisco is a home away from home for Patriots fans ready for Super Bowl LX

It's a home away from home for Boston fans in San Francisco, and it's where many are stopping in ahead of the New England Patriots facing the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

New Hampshire native and owner Jon Broyer started the Connecticut Yankee on Connecticut Street. He opened the bar around 30 years ago, and it quickly became a West Coast hotspot for New England fans.

"You just be yourself and have fun, and everybody's kind of connected in the some ways," Broyer said. "I've made some of my best friends in the city through the homage of home."

The bar also functions as a museum with signed jerseys, vanity license plates, and front pages of the Boston Globe lining the wall. He, of course, has some Tom Brady merchandise as well.

"Yea those are personal ones that I've had since 2004 that I framed and put up here," Broyer said.

Townsend, Massachusetts, residents Philip Morrison and his three children stopped into the bar ahead of the big game. Morrison explained they have spent around $30,000 to attend the Super Bowl.

"I think we're going to win, so it's worth spending the money," Morrison said.

The bar has also received the stamp of approval from former Patriots quarterback and sports broadcaster Scott Zolak.

"We love Patriots fans. We're back. It's been 8 years. It's ood to see them out again at Super Bowls," Zolak said.

The Connecticut Yankee will open at 11 a.m. on Sunday for the big game. Broyer recommended that people arrive at the opening as they expect to be packed.