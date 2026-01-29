Exotic lizard found buried under 20 inches of snow by Rhode Island man shoveling driveway

A man shoveling his driveway in Providence, Rhode Island after last weekend's major storm found something very surprising buried under about 20 inches of snow: an exotic lizard.

The New England Wildlife Center says the man discovered a large tegu "slowly trying to crawl out of the snow." The center says he brought the male lizard inside and wrapped it in a t-shirt to help the cold-blooded reptile conserve heat.

ET Reptiles responded to get the tegu and arrange a visit to the animal hospital. Veterinarians found the tegu to be "extremely weak, underweight, and not moving well." Cold-blooded animals can experience cell failure and tissue damage if their temperature drops too low.

"He had suffered frostbite to his tongue and showed signs of significant muscle weakness after prolonged exposure to the cold," the wildlife center said.

Veterinarians amputated part of the tegu's tongue and gave it steroids.

"He is now resting comfortably and finally warm, which makes all the difference!" the center said. "We will be rooting for a good outcome and will share updates as we have them."

It's not clear if the lizard escaped from its owner or was abandoned. Anyone with information is asked to contact the center.

The black and white creatures are native to South America but have become an invasive species in places like Florida after owners who had them as pets release them into the wild. An article from an animal keeper at the Jacksonville Zoo, which recommends against keeping tegus as pets, says they can grow over 4 feet long and weigh 20 pounds.

"While tegus can be docile when they are young, they can become aggressive and difficult to handle as they mature," the zoo said. "Their powerful jaws and sharp teeth pose a risk of injury to owners and others."