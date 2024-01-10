Watch CBS News
Pandemic caused developmental delay in infants and toddlers, study suggests

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The pandemic has stunted our children in mays ways and a new study finds that even the youngest have been impacted.

During the pandemic, young children were unable to do the things that most infants and toddlers do on a regular basis, such as socialize with other kids, visit extended family, go to the playground, or even run errands with their parents, all activities that contribute to a child's social and emotional learning. And a new study in JAMA Pediatrics confirms that this social isolation had a real impact.

Researchers at the University of Colorado conducted questionnaires to more than 60,000 families between 2015 and 2021 and found that young children exposed to the pandemic were more likely to experience socio-emotional delays, especially during the first year of life, compared to children before the pandemic. That means kids may struggle with understanding social cues, communicating and interacting with peers, and regulating their behavior.

Unfortunately, referrals to early intervention during the pandemic declined, likely due to limited access to those services.

