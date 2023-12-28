Massachusetts COVID cases rising around holidays

BOSTON – As we prepare to ring in the new year, health experts are worried about more than just COVID spreading this holiday season.

"This year is only different is that people are traveling more," said Mass General Hospital pediatric infectious disease expert, Dr. Vandana Madhavan. "There are more gatherings with friends and family."

That means more opportunities for respiratory illnesses to spread, doctors warn.

Mass General Brigham is now requiring clinicians working directly with patients to mask up, and they're encouraging visitors to do the same.

"Not just COVID, not just flu, but all respiratory illnesses together are above the threshold of 2.85% so there's enough out there in the community that shows that wearing masks can decrease transmission," Madhavan explained.

State wastewater collections show COVID cases are on the rise. The graph almost mimics the spike in cases this time last year.

"So COVID is what we look at in the wastewater and it is up as it was last year at this time and the year before at this time. So maybe it's settling into a pattern now," state Department of Public Health infectious disease medical director, Dr. Larry Madoff said.

Health experts admit that this time of year is always tricky. People are returning to the office from Christmas gatherings only to prepare for New Year's Eve celebrations.

To make matters worse, add the flu and RSV to the list of illnesses going around. Many of them share similar symptoms.

"There's so much overlap. Obviously, fevers, chills," Dr. Madhavan listed. "Muscle aches, fatigue can be associated with any of these viruses."

Infectious disease doctors are reminding people that they can still transmit respiratory illnesses before they're symptomatic.

Dr. Madoff said, "If they have a runny nose, fever or cough, that staying home is a good idea."