Why is there a rocketship on a downtown Boston roof?

A rocketship on the roof of a downtown Boston building looks ready for liftoff, but the only thing launching soon is a new art installation in the city.

The orange and white rocket is on a rooftop in the Financial District above Winthrop Square. The Downtown Boston Alliance confirms that it's one of the first pieces of the latest "Winteractive" exhibit, a public art project that's earning a reputation for head-turning pieces that are on display during the dead of winter.

On Instagram, @thebisonobservatory is documenting the latest art installations downtown through the eyes of Bo, a bison who is "hunting mysteries" across the country. Posts this week show smaller orange rockets popping up at ground level.

"Major sighting reported in Boston," one post says. "Whatever's happening, it's centered here. On my way."

In another post, Bo is reading a transmission alert that says, "Rockets heading east daily. Activity detected near Massachusetts."

The official launch of the exhibit is on Jan. 14, and it's expected to include as many as 18 artworks or play elements on downtown streets. Another colorful new art piece, a mural on the side of the Macy's building called "Walruses on the Rings of Saturn," is already on display.

Last year, Winteractive featured giant pink inflatable people peering into office buildings and restaurant windows downtown. The year before that, massive floating clown heads popped up in Downtown Crossing alleys, giving people a reason to look up from their phones.