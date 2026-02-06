Seattle and Boston face off in showdown of Super Bowl cities

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots this Sunday in Super Bowl LX.

For the Seahawks, it's a chance at redemption as they chase their second Lombardi trophy after losing to the Patriots, led then by quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick, over a decade ago.

Meanwhile, the Patriots, whose stadium is located in Foxborough, Massachusetts, are going for glory and their record-breaking seventh Super Bowl title.

As the teams prepare for the big game, the dueling NFL cities look to outshine each other.

Seattle vs. New England

Known as the Emerald City, Seattle is a tech hub, home to Amazon's headquarters, while New England's history dates back to colonial times. The USS Constitution in Boston is the oldest warship still floating.

Both are known for pop culture.

The popular and longtime series "Grey's Anatomy" is based in Seattle. But one of the stars on the show for 11 seasons – Patrick Dempsey – is from New England and a lifelong Red Sox fan.

Seattle isn't alone in being the backdrop to a popular TV show. "Cheers" was set in Boston and is where Kelsey Grammer got his big break. But the fictional character he played on the show, Frasier Crane, is from Seattle.

Traditions are strong in these NFL cities that sit at opposite ends of the country. While candlepin bowling and ice fishing are New England classics, Seattle is known as the nation's glass art capital and as the birthplace of grunge.

The two are even divided when it comes to coffee shops.

Starbucks was founded in Seattle in 1971 and Dunkin is a Boston original. But the modern automated donut machine was invented in Seattle, while Boston cream pies, a timeless dessert, was created at the Omni Hotel in Boston.

Back on the gridiron, this will be the Patriots 12th Super Bowl appearance. They are heading into the game with a perfect 9-0 road record this season.

For Seattle, quarterback Sam Darnold and the Seahawks soared to the best record in the NFC and an all-time franchise record with 14 wins.