Boston mayor defends city's snow removal process nearly 2 weeks after historic storm

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is defending the city's snow removal process. She said hundreds of workers have been out every day clearing snow since the storm hit nearly two weeks ago.

The mayor will have a news conference on Friday to discuss the city's response. You can watch it live at 12:30 p.m. on CBS News Boston.

Wu is facing a wave of criticism because snow is still clogging streets and sidewalks across the city 12 days after the storm. Boston got 23.2 inches of snow on January 25 and 26. It was the eighth biggest snowstorm in the city's history and the largest in nearly four years.

"It's been a while since we have had a storm of this magnitude of snow fall in Boston," Wu told reporters Thursday. "Every property owner is responsible for clearing the snow off of their sidewalk all the way to the curb and the crosswalk."

The mayor said 500 city workers and contractors have been clearing snow since the storm hit last week. Boston also rented an industrial melter to clear out snow that's been dumped at a lot in Charlestown.

But if the Patriots win the Super Bowl Sunday, there will be a parade in Boston next week. Would the city be ready for the crowds with streets narrowed by so much snow?

"We don't talk about things early in New England, but we are always prepared for them," the mayor said.

A few more inches of snow is in the weather forecast for the Boston area on Saturday. It will be followed by bitter cold wind chills Sunday.