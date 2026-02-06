Jayson Tatum has "a ways to go" before returning to Boston Celtics, says Brad Stevens

Jayson Tatum is not ready to come back yet for the Boston Celtics this season.

That's according to Celtics president Brad Stevens who spoke to reporters at the team's facility in Boston Friday.

Tatum, 27, ruptured his Achilles nearly nine months ago, back on May 12 during the NBA Playoffs.

"He's hit a lot of the thresholds. He's doing more and more and will continue to do more and more. He's still got a ways to go," Stevens said.

Tatum, who was first team All-NBA last season, had to be helped off the court after hurting his leg in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks went on to win the series in six games.

With Tatum out for most of this season, the Celtics weren't expected to be in playoff contention. Led by Jaylen Brown, they've surprised the league and are currently tied with the Knicks for second place in the Eastern Conference.

"Obviously any team with Jayson Tatum is going to be better," Stevens said. When asked about a time table for Tatum's return, he said, "When he's ready, he's ready."

"When is best for Jayson Tatum to come back? It's best for Jayson Tatum to come back when he's 110-percent healthy, he's fully cleared by everybody that matters in that decision and he's got great piece of mind and ready to do it. That's it," Stevens said.

As for any concerns that Tatum was worried his return would interfere with the team's current chemistry, Stevens said if Tatum needs reassurance, "I'll tell him every day."

"All (30 NBA teams) would be way, way, way better with him on your team," Stevens said.