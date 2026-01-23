Time Out Market food hall in Boston will not close after all

Time Out Market Boston, a food hall that opened in the Fenway neighborhood in 2019, won't be closing after all.

Operators announced last week that the venue at 401 Park Drive would close on Friday, citing high costs and inconsistent foot traffic that was caused in part by "ongoing hybrid working" in the city.

But on Thursday, Fenway real estate company Samuels & Associates said it has reached an agreement to keep the 27,000-square-foot space open after what it said was "a strong groundswell of community support for the city's first food hall."

"Time Out Market is an important neighborhood amenity and an essential part of what makes Fenway work," Samuels & Associates CEO Steve Samuels said in a statement. "It serves residents, students and employees at the Colleges of the Fenway, the Longwood Medical Area workforce, and the many people who work in Fenway's offices and businesses, while also helping balance the activity generated by sports, music, and entertainment venues nearby,"

Time Out, which has tried the food hall concept in other cities around the world, will no longer be involved in running the business, but it will retain the "Time Out Market" name. There are 15 food vendors at Time Out, including Ms. Clucks Deluxe, Cusser's Roast Beef & Seafood and Union Square Donuts.

It's been a challenging year for restaurants in the Boston area. Regional chains like Uno Pizzeria and Bertucci's have recently closed multiple locations in the state.

One Time Out neighbor told WBZ-TV that "it's a cool place but it's pretty overpriced." Still, the new operators and city leaders are hoping Time Out will be a staple in the Fenway for years to come.

"Every great city needs great food halls, and Time Out Market in Fenway has been a needed gathering space and economic hub showcasing our local culinary talent to residents, coworkers, and visitors from around the world," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement.