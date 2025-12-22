Flu activity reaching high levels in Massachusetts during holiday season

Flu is on the rise in Massachusetts, just as people are starting to gather for the holidays.

Massachusetts is seeing "high" flu activity for the first time this season, according to the Department of Public Health. Cases are up, and so on top of last-minute shopping, gift wrapping, and cooking, families are desperately trying to proactively protect the grandparents and baby cousins over Christmas.

"It's hard because he's been in school. It's been quite a challenge," one mother in Foxboro said. "I'm afraid of getting everyone in the family sick. That's definitely the most important part, making sure we're not spreading more germs."

Flu season

The Centers for Disease Control estimates there have been 4.6 million flu cases across the U.S. since the season began, and 1,900 patients have died.

The highly contagious strain, causing symptoms like fever, body aches, cough, fatigue, and vomiting - is forcing a shift in plans for many - undoing holiday travel arrangements and reservations they've looked forward to all year.

"We were supposed to fly out tomorrow. Unfortunately he woke up this morning with a fever and it just progressed from there," a mom in Walpole said. "Eventually we got to CVS and got their COVID, flu, RSV test and it came back positive for influenza A like, instantly."

And even if your plans haven't been impacted this week, doctors urge you do what you can to keep it that way.

"Even if you're all well, if you're flying, taking the train, going with a lot of other people, wearing a mask in crowded spaces is going to minimize your risk of catching something en route," said Massachusetts General Hospital Clinical Director of Pediatric Infectious Disease Dr. Vandana Madhavan.

Protecting against flu

And with nearly two weeks until school resumes, families who have come down with the flu are trying to limit the spread within their house, and still salvage some healthy holiday fun next week.

"We're all crossing our fingers and washing our hands and wearing our masks!" the mother from Walpole added.

It's too late to get the flu vaccine to protect you for Christmas, but definitely not too late as prevention this season. Doctors say if you've got a February vacation trip planned, now's the time to think about flu shots for the family.