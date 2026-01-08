Massachusetts woman frustrated with defective GE appliance is not alone. BBB has received thousands of complaints.

A GE Appliances tagline is, "We make good things for life," but an I-Team investigation found for customers like Susan Barry, a home baker from Foxboro, Massachusetts, the café series gas range she bought about two years ago had problems since she got it.

Susan says repairmen replaced the thermostat four or five times and also replaced motherboard, but it didn't help and didn't fix the problems of the uneven cooking or the length of time it takes for the oven to heat up. Susan says at this point the oven "should be replaced."

3,607 complaints in 3 years

The I-Team found Susan is not alone. In the last three years, the Better Business Bureau received 3,607 complaints about GE.

Many of the complaints were about the company's ranges, including one where a loyal customer calls it "a LEMON OVEN," and nearly all of the complaints mention poor customer service. Susan says her experience has been disappointing. She too has been a loyal GE customer for decades.

After the I-Team contacted GE Appliances about Susan's oven they twice sent out their own technicians but were unable to fix the issues. They also have repeatedly refused to give Susan a new range. The company representative, Wendy Treinen, wrote in part in an email that was mistakenly sent to WBZ Chief Investigator Cheryl Fiandaca:

"I'm still back and forth with this aggressive reporter," Treinen wrote. "It's an important viewing area and a big audience for us to get a smear but I'm also not willing to give her a replacement to make this go away yet."

Susan says it doesn't seem fair or right.

Massachusetts Consumer Law

Edgar Dworsky with Consumer World says according to Massachusetts Consumer Law, it is not. "Everything you buy has to function properly for a reasonable period of time and if it doesn't, you're entitled to a remedy, and the choice of remedy is the consumer's," Dworsky said. "It's one of the three Rs - repair, replacement, or refund."

In a statement to the I-Team GE Appliances said:

"At GE Appliances, we prioritize consumer concerns and strive to resolve any issues with our appliances and the overall owner experience promptly. Given that each concern is unique, we engage directly with consumers through our network of skilled and trained technicians.

Although not highlighted in your coverage, we have been diligently working on resolving Ms. Barry's issue for several months. Despite the warranty being long expired, we have provided multiple service visits and replacement parts at no charge in an attempt to address her concerns. We remain committed to working with Ms. Barry directly when she chooses to return our calls."