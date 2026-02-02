3 major companies closing Massachusetts facilities; layoffs to affect about 250 workers

Three major companies are closing facilities and offices in Massachusetts, leading to layoffs that are affecting about 250 workers.

Panera, Zipcar and Thermo Fisher Scientific all have different reasons for cutting jobs in the state.

Panera closing Franklin bakery

Panera is closing its "fresh dough facility" in Franklin. The move will affect 92 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed with the state.

The fast-casual restaurant chain said in its notice that the company is switching to a new "bakery-operating model" nationwide. Instead of getting fresh-baked bread delivered daily, it will work with other bakery producers to get half-baked items that will finish baking in cafe ovens.

The Franklin bakery will close on March 27.

"We deeply value our team members and are committed to supporting them through this transition with resources, career opportunities and guidance," Panera said in a statement. "Great bread is at the heart of the Panera experience and will always be the foundation of who we are."

Thermo Fisher layoffs

Also closing in Franklin is a Thermo Fisher Scientific facility. Layoffs there will happen between Dec. 31, 2026 and Dec. 31, 2027.

"Eventually, the entire facility will close," Thermo Fisher said in its WARN notice.

The notice said 103 employees will be affected in total. A Thermo Fisher spokesperson said up to 80 workers at the Franklin site will be impacted, with many relocating other Massachusetts facilities.

"Decisions that impact colleagues are never taken lightly," the company said in a statement. "However, these actions are designed to better help us serve our customers, strengthen our global competitive position, and provide long-term growth and success of our organization."

The Boston Business Journal reports that the Waltham-based company, like others in the life sciences industry, has struggled with "funding slowdowns, policy changes and overall uncertainty impacting its customers," but still managed to grow revenue last year.

Zipcar closing Boston office

Zipcar, which got its start in Cambridge in 1999, is closing its corporate office in Boston. The cuts will affect 65 employees who are based in the Boston area, as well as 61 remote employees across the country. The layoffs will start on April 1.

Zipcar is owned by rental car company Avis Budget Group, which is consolidating corporate operations in New Jersey.

"Zipcar's regional field and fleet operations teams will continue to be based in Boston and other local markets to support members and day-to-day service without interruption," the company said in a statement. "Zipcar remains fully operational and members should expect the same service and experience they rely on today."

Last week it was announced that Cape Cod chips will no longer be made in Massachusetts. The Hyannis factory where they have been made since 1985 is closing, resulting in 49 layoffs.