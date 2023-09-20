Concerns about the new COVID-19 vaccine? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

Concerns about the new COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what you should know

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest questions on COVID. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Ellen writes on Facebook, "I tested positive for Covid on June 20. Curious if I'm immune now or if I still should consider getting the new vaccine."

It's recommended that you wait about three months after getting COVID to get a COVID vaccine/booster because that's when your natural immunity begins to fade. You're just about three months out and therefore can get the new COVID vaccine any time now.

Linda asks, "How can I tell whether the pharmacy is giving me the newest vaccine or the last vaccine? Also, all my vaccines have been Moderna but so far I can only find Pfizer. Am I better off just getting the Pfizer vaccine or should I wait for the Moderna to become available?"

All of the older boosters, incluyding the bivalent booster made available last fall, have been pulled off store shelves, and only the new COVID vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna are being offered at area pharmacies right now. So you shouldn't be receiving an old booster. You can always ask to see the vial just to be sure (I have done that before). Some pharmacies are offering the Pfizer vaccine. Some are offering the Moderna vaccine. Honestly, either one is fine, even if you've only received one manufacturer's vaccine in the past. I initially got all Pfizer shots, but last time I chose the one from Moderna. I would get the one that is offered at a time and at a location that is most convenient for you.

Debbie says, "I was reading about the surgeon general in Florida telling people not to get the new booster saying that there's no testing and causing heart problems. What are your thoughts on it?"

The COVID-19 vaccines have always been and continue to be incredibly safe. Serious side effects, such as inflammation of the heart, are exceedingly rare. Please get the newest COVID vaccine which is recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months. As well as your annual flu vaccine and an RSV vaccine if you're 65 and older.