Why lingering fatigue after flu, COVID, RSV vaccines? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Beverly writes, "I had my flu, COVID booster, and RSV and am still feeling tired with an on-and-off headache seven days later. Is this normal?"

Fatigue is a common symptom after all three of these vaccines: flu, COVID-19, and RSV. And you got all three at once, so I'm not surprised you're feeling a little worn out. If your fatigue lasts more than a couple of weeks, however, I would call your doctor. There could be something else causing your symptoms such as an infection, a medication, a thyroid problem, or anemia. 

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.      

