Cape Cod potato chips will no longer be made on Cape Cod as Hyannis factory plans to close

Cape Cod potato chips will no longer be made on Cape Cod as of this spring.

The Campbell's Company, which owns the crunchy, made-in-Massachusetts brand, says it is closing the Hyannis factory that produces them. Cape Cod chips will continue to be made at other plants owned by Campbell's in Wisconsin, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Cape Cod chips have been made at the Hyannis factory since 1985. The site also used to be open to the public for tours.

These days, Campbell's said Hyannis only produces 4% of the total volume of Cape Cod Chips, "and the site no longer makes economic sense for the business."

"This difficult decision reflects a careful assessment of our business needs to strengthen our operations and position our Snacks business for long-term growth," Campbell's Snacks president Elizabeth Duggan said in a statement. "We will maintain a community presence by honoring the brand's heritage and continue local investment to support the next generation of food innovators on Cape Cod."

The Hyannis factory closure means 49 workers will lose their jobs. Campbell's says the affected employees will get separation benefits and job placement support.

Less than 10 years ago, previous owner Snyder's-Lance said it was investing $20 million to expand the factory and upgrade the tour experience.

The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance said the closure is a sign that the state "is becoming increasingly hostile to manufacturing and middle class jobs."

"Massachusetts cannot even keep Cape Cod potato chips in Cape Cod. When a company whose entire identity is tied to this state decides it no longer makes economic sense to operate here, that should set off alarm bells on Beacon Hill," said executive director Paul Diego Craney.

WBZ-TV has reached out to the governor's office for comment.